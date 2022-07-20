JaMychal Green finalizes contract buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

JaMychal Green agreed to a contract buyout with the Thunder, and then the eight-year forward will sign with the Warriors after he clears waivers. Last month, the Nuggets traded Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in a total of 67 games played with the Nuggets, Green averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and almost 1 assist per game.

Plus, the forward shot 48.6% from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range. Offensively, his performance regressed after the 2020-21 season. In his first season with Denver, the forward averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in a total of 58 games played. And he averaged 39% shooting from downtown. On Jun. 17, Green exercised his $8.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

Read our list of the best NBA betting sites and sportsbooks in 2022.

JaMychal Green is a better fit on the Warriors

Furthermore, Green turned 32 last month. Considering the Thunder are in a rebuilding phase with younger talent, the forward is a better fit on the Warriors. The team lost Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency. Then, Warriors G.M. Bob Myers signed Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year, $9.3 million deal.

Green adds frontcourt depth for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr worked wonders with this roster last season. Aside from now having the former Nugget, the team has a wide range of available forwards: Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga. Also, James Wiseman could play center or forward.

Golden State could make another playoff run in the 2022-23 season. After the Warriors won their fourth title in eight years, most of their key pieces stuck around this offseason. Wiseman missed all of last season due to a torn right meniscus. He sustained that knee injury in April 2021.

Though, after undergoing surgery on his knee the same month, he was out for several months. And then Wiseman underwent an arthroscopic procedure in December 2021.

Next season will be the ultimate test for Wiseman. More importantly, center Kevon Looney re-signed with the Warriors on a three-year deal. Without Looney, perhaps Golden State would have fallen short at some point during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Green will step up if Kuminga underperforms

Since 2015, in addition to the Nuggets and Thunder — even though JaMychal Green didn’t play a single game with Oklahoma City — the eight-year veteran also played for the Spurs, Grizzlies and Clippers. While with the Nuggets, in the team’s 132-115 win over the Knicks on Feb. 8, the forward scored a season-high 20 points in 17 minutes played.

Of course, in the Nuggets’ 124-92 blowout win over the Trail Blazers on Feb. 27, Green recorded his first double-double of the season. He ended his performance with 10 rebounds and tied his season high in scoring with 20 points. The forward shot 7-for-8 from the floor.

Last season, in a total of 70 games played, Kuminga averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly 1 assist per game with the Warriors. His output was lower than expected in his rookie season.

Golden State selected him seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. If he struggles next season, having Green around will help. Other articles pertaining to the Thunder, JaMychal Green or the Warriors are on the main page.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.