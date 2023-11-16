Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 16)

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-4, 8-3 ATS) play the Golden State Warriors (6-6, 6-6 ATS) in a rematch of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Thunder vs Warriors matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Thunder as 3-point road favorites. BetOnline odds are below.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 🕙 What time is Thunder vs. Warriors Game: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Thunder -3 (-107) | Warriors +3 (-113)

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds

Thunder vs. Warriors Predictions

In the 2022-23 season, Oklahoma City finished 40-42 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference play. The Thunder also allowed opponents to score 116.4 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Golden State won the last matchup 141-139 on Nov. 4. Stephen Curry scored 30 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

However, the Dubs are without Curry and Draymond Green, who is serving a five-game suspension for “escalating an on-court altercation” in Tuesday’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were ejected for fighting during the in-season tournament matchup. To make matters worse, Golden State enters tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder hold a 50.4% chance of defeating Golden State. Since Curry and Green are out, Chris Paul and Thompson will have to step it up.

In the end, Oklahoma City has the edge with a healthy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. At the moment, injuries and Green’s suspension are throwing off predictions.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

No reported injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Stephen Curry (knee; downgraded to out) | PF Draymond Green (suspended five games)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The Thunder are 4-1 SU in their past five contests.

OKC is also 1-10 SU in its previous 11 meetings with Golden State.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 1-5 SU in their last six contests.

Golden State is 6-0 ATS in its past six home matchups with the Thunder.

The point total has gone over in the Dubs’ previous five games against OKC.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG Josh Giddey | PF Luguentz Dort | SF Jalen Williams | C Chet Holmgren

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Chris Paul | SG Klay Thompson | PF Jonathan Kuminga | SF Andrew Wiggins | C Kevon Looney

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 11 games, the Thunder are 3-2 as favorites, 4-2 as underdogs, 3-1 ATS away, and 1-3 over/under away. As for Golden State, they’re 4-3 as a favorite, 2-3 as an underdog, 1-4 ATS at home, and 2-3 over/under at home. OKC has won only one game in its last 11 meetings versus the Dubs.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Thunder to win, Golden State to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 226.5. The Warriors are playing without Curry and Green. Can bettors trust Thompson and Paul to carry the load?

Pick the Thunder to win! The Dubs could be a better team in the second half of the regular season. Though, the Western Conference contender has too many problems to sort out right now. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.