In the world of college basketball, the name Jarin Stevenson, the country’s top power forward, rings with expectation. As Decision Day looms on June 21, Stevenson is set to announce where he’ll play, potentially giving the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels a grand prize.

Proximity to Home a Deciding Factor for Stevenson?

Hailing from Pittsboro, N.C., the home-grown prodigy, Jarin Stevenson has whittled his selection to three college basketball destinations: Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama. Stevenson, who stands at 6-foot-10, isn’t leaving many breadcrumbs to decipher his destination. However, a recent visit to Chapel Hill, just a quick 15-minute drive from his home, may offer some insights.

“I like how close by it is,” Stevenson candidly shared. He also had plenty of admiration for the prestige and legacy of UNC. He praised Coach Davis, his community, and the squad’s camaraderie, all while appreciating the proximity to his family, “If anything goes wrong, I can get help from my parents and family.”

Thank you to everyone who has recruited me. 🙏🙏🙏

My top 3 are @UVAMensHoops ⚔️ @UNC_Basketball 🐏 and @AlabamaMBB 🐘 pic.twitter.com/nhWJ7V8136 — Jarin Stevenson (@JarinStevenson) June 16, 2023

Alabama’s NBA Offense or Mom’s Alma Mater?

But don’t mistake that admiration for a done deal. Stevenson’s mother might be a Tar Heels alumna, but this 200-pound force has an open mind. Alabama’s NBA-style offense draws his attention, and Virginia’s defensive prowess makes a compelling case. Still, the allure of joining UNC’s No.1-ranked recruiting class cannot be underestimated.

Stevenson may have kept his cards close to his chest, but UNC has a secret weapon: current commit, Drake Powell. Powell, in a recent interview, indicated he’s doing his part to sway Stevenson toward UNC. Powell’s efforts combined with those of Coach Davis and his staff might turn the tide in UNC’s favor.

UNC 2024 or Alabama 2023?

But fans should remember, Stevenson isn’t a stranger to the hype. Currently the No. 13 overall and No.1 power forward (according to ESPN) prospect in the 2024 class, his imposing figure and gameplay have caught the eyes of many universities. But, Decision Day isn’t the only choice ahead for this five-star recruit. He also has to weigh the opportunity to reclassify to 2023.

Stevenson is a gem to any college that snags him. Alabama’s 2023 class could benefit from his potential to start at power forward, filling a gap left by the frontcourt’s departure. Meanwhile, at UNC, he could wait a year and slide into a spot in the No. 1 2024 class, thereby securing a major role in the team, especially after Armando Bacot’s exit. Virginia’s 2024 class is another potential landing spot where Stevenson could command the four-spot and become the offensive fulcrum as a freshman.

It’s a tense time for these colleges, but Jarin Stevenson’s decision is about to shake up the college basketball landscape. On June 21, all eyes will be on this power forward as he makes his college commitment. The Tar Heels might have home advantage, but can the Crimosn Tide’s NBA-style play and UVA’s defensive emphasis lure him away?

