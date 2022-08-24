Home » news » Jay Williams Says Steve Nash Could Be Fired Early In The Season

NBA

Jay Williams says Steve Nash could be fired early in the season

Jon Conahan profile picture
Updated 22 seconds ago on
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Jay Williams of ESPN spoke about how Steve Nash, head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, could possibly be fired early in the season. Williams noted how Steve Nash is likely on the hot seat right now and might be the coach with the most pressure coming into the 2022 NBA season.

Jay Williams Calls On Steve Nash

On ESPN, Jay Williams had the following to say about Steve Nash:

“Steve Nash is on the hot, hot, hot seat. As a matter of fact because it was only a week and a half ago, two weeks ago that Kevin Durant gave Joe Tsai an ultimatum by saying ‘Hey look, I’ll come back if Steve Nash and Sean Marks are not here.’

“But now Steve Nash being there what position does that put him in? And the accountability that you need Steve Nash to hold. I still do not think that Steve Nash is the answer. I do not think that. I think Mark Jackson could be the answer.

“You need somebody to keep Kyrie, KD and Ben Simmons who we have not even spoken about yet coming off a season where he did not play and was reluctant to shoot the ball, coming off a season with the 76ers where he said ‘I have mental challenges.’

“I do not believe that Steve Nash who is a great person, a Hall of Fame basketball player, has a very high basketball IQ. I do believe that he lacks an experience to help those three work collectively together.”

Will Steve Nash Be Fired This Season?

If the Brooklyn Nets team doesn’t find the type of success that they clearly can, there is a great chance that Steve Nash is going to be fired. He’s one of the best players that ever played this game, but it doesn’t seem like he can get to his guys on the court in terms of coaching and that’s a major issue for this Brooklyn team.

Join to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Jon Conahan profile picture

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He loves the Milwaukee Bucks and writing about various different sports.

Trending Now