Jayson Tatum first player to score 40 points on Christmas Day since Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics forward and top MVP candidate Jayson Tatum is the first player to score 40 points in a Christmas Day game since Kyrie Irving in 2018. Four years ago, Irving recorded 40 points and 10 rebounds with Boston against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Sunday, Tatum ended his performance with 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 36 minutes played. Plus, he shot 14-of-22 (63.6%) from the field and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc. This was his sixth 40-point game this season. Wilt Chamberlain logged 271 games with 40-plus points, the most in NBA history.

Looking like an MVP @jaytatum0 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QTv9jgTYGJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 26, 2022

“I’m not trying to prove that I’m as good as somebody else anymore,” said Jayson Tatum after the win. “Nothing else is going to make me happy unless we get back and win [the Finals].”

At 24 years, 297 days old, Tatum is the youngest player to record 40 points on Christmas Day since Kevin Durant in 2010 (22 years, 87 days). In the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 114-106 win versus the Denver Nuggets, Durant finished with 44 points on 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the field and four 3-pointers.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is the first player to record 40 points on Christmas Day since Kyrie Irving in 2018

Through 33 starts this season, the Celtics wing is averaging career highs of 30.9 points and 8.1 boards. The three-time All-Star is also averaging 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 35.6% from 3-point range and a career-best 47.7% from the floor.

For another important side note, Jayson Tatum has outscored six MVP candidates this season in head-to-head matchups. These players include Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Nov. 30, in the Celtics’ 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, the forward scored a season-high 49 points in 40 minutes played. He finished 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the field and an impressive 8-of-12 (66.7%) outside the arc. In the 2020-21 season, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 61 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

Furthermore, with a total of three, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady holds the record for the most 40-point games on Christmas Day. McGrady retired as a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ, and seven-time All-NBA member. Despite never winning a ring, the guard/forward always seemed to play well in important games.