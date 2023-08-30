Main Page
Jazz sign former Spurs guard Romeo Langford to an Exhibit 10 contract
The Utah Jazz are signing former San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. In June, the Spurs declined Langford’s qualifying offer, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.
San Antonio also renounced the free agent rights to Langford. The 6-foot-4 guard would have earned $16.9 million with the Spurs in 2023-24. The Spurs’ dead cap now comes from Joshua Primo ($4.34 million) and Lamar Stevens ($400,000).
Langford, 23, was selected 14th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Indiana University-Bloomington. The former Hoosier spent almost three full seasons (2019-22) with Boston.
Per a few NBA betting sites, the Utah Jazz hold 26th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Spurs.
We have signed guard Taevion Kinsey, guard/forward Romeo Langford, and center Nick Ongenda. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.https://t.co/rXMWdHJpeW#TakeNote
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 30, 2023
In February 2022, the Celtics traded Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a 2028 first-round draft pick to San Antonio for Derrick White. Boston also received a trade exception.
The 2028 first-round pick is a right to swap. However, the guard appeared in just four games off the bench with San Antonio in the 2021-22 season.
Langford made 21 starts in 43 games played with the Spurs in the 2022-23 season. The Indiana native averaged career highs of 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 19.6 minutes per game. Langford shot 46.7% from the floor and 69.6% at the foul line as well.
In San Antonio’s 122-115 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 29, the guard recorded a career-high 23 points, three boards, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes as a starter. Plus, he finished 11-of-16 (68.8%) shooting from the field and knocked down a 3-pointer.
Romeo Langford had the best year of his career last year (on a bad Spurs team)
6.9 PPG- 2.7 RPG- 1.2 APG in 19.6 minutes a game
He shot 26.2% from 3 and has shot 28.8% from 3 over his career
Good inside finisher, and his athleticism stands out pic.twitter.com/fjl51UNLPy
— Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) August 30, 2023
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract. This type of deal can be converted into a two-way contract, but only if it occurs before the start of the regular season.
Training camp deals are usually non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the player without taking a cap hit. The player earns between $5,000 to $75,000 if they remain with the team’s G League affiliate for 60 days.
The Salt Lake City Stars are the Jazz’s G League affiliate. Other players Utah recently added via training camp deals include guard Taevion Kinsey and center Nick Ongenda.
