Jimmy Butler Wants to Release Country Music Album

Many fans know Jimmy Butler as a superstar on the basketball court, but the Miami Heat guard has been involved in many projects off the court. During the pandemic, Butler released his own coffee company known as Big Face Coffee. The brand sources beans from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Colombia. The six-time NBA All-Star is very involved in the company.

Another one of Butler’s passions is country music. According to Butler, he’s been working on his very own country album. While he’s not ready to release any music, Butler has stated that he’s already produced over 60 songs for the project.

Jimmy Butler Working on Country Album

Just a few years after launching his own coffee company, Butler is looking to diversify his portfolio by releasing a country music album.

In an interview with the Guardian, Butler opened up about his new project. The Miami Heat Star has already produced 60 songs and isn’t done yet. In the interview, Butler said he wanted to have a collection of 200 songs to choose from before finalizing and releasing his album.

According to Butler, it’s been a humbling experience.

“And it’s fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it’s difficult,” Butler said. “It’s stressful — it’s completely different from basketball. I’m not saying basketball’s easy either, but just for people to be able to think they can just go do this or that – it’s like, man, look. Humble yourself. It is incredibly fun, I’ve had a blast while doing it. But I will tell you that it’s not easy.”

Butler Isn’t Going to Be Singing on Any Tracks

Even though many basketball fans would like to hear Butler singing on the tracks, it seems like that’s not the case for the superstar.

Butler already stated he won’t be singing on any of the songs. While he loves the country genre, he sees himself more as DJ Khaled of the project. Butler still needs to work on 140 more songs to get to his goal for the project.

The album won’t be out before end of the NBA season.

Butler and the Heat currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference Standings.