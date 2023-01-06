Jokiç remains on top of MVP Ladder as Durant rises to No.3

The results are in, and this week Nikola Jokić maintains his hierarchy as No.1 in the Kia Race for this season’s MVP. Probably the only important movement in the ladder was Kevin Durant as he ascended to third place.

Durant enters the Top 3 for the first time this tournament, proving once again that age won’t be an impediment for him dreaming on putting his hands on the Michael Jordan Trophy. That said, last time a 35 year old won the MVP was 24 years ago, when Karl Malone earned it in 1998-99. Durant is 34, and he’s the oldest contender in the Top 5.

Jokič on the other hand, remains calm at the top with his unbeatable stats (25.2 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 9.5 apg). Second place Jayson Tatum has a higher average score per game (30.7) but trails behind significantly with his assists per game (4.2).

Here is this week’s Top 10 Kia Race to the MVP Ladder:

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (Last week’s ranking: No. 1)

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (Last week’s ranking: No. 2)

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (Last week’s ranking: No. 4)

4. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks (Last week’s ranking: No. 3)

5. Giannis Antetokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Last week’s ranking: No. 5)

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Last week’s ranking: No. 6)

T-7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (Last week’s ranking: No. 8)

T-7.Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers (Last week’s ranking: No. 10)

9. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (Last week’s ranking: No. 9)

10. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (Last week’s ranking: No. 7)

If you are looking to bet, here are the current odds according to BetOnline.ag:

1. Luka Dončić +290

2. Nikola Jokić+325

3. Giannis Antetokoumpo +375

4. Jayson Tatum +400

5. Kevin Durant +750

6. Joel Embiid +900

7. Ja Morant +3300

8. Donovan Mitchell +3300

9. Steph Curry +5000

10. Pascal Siakam +10000