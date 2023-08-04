Jonathan Kuminga knows this next season will be time for him to either make it or break it in California, as he aspires to become a fundamental part of the Warriors and prove everyone he’s got what it takes to someday dominate the NBA.

This week he admitted this to ESPN’s Leonard Solms at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa, revealing there is a lot of expectation surrounding his performances this following campaign.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” he said. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

Year 3 Kuminga gonna be special. pic.twitter.com/7mb7VbRxJH — KumingaMuse (@KumingaMuse) August 4, 2023

Last season the 20-year-old participated in 67 matches for Golden State, averaging 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting an efficient 52.5% from the floor, 37.0% from range and 65.2% from the free-throw line.

During a July podcast of his own show, The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo took former top 10 draft picks and divided them into four categories. He said that he’s not worried about the tier one club, while the fourth one’s are “just over, no expectations anymore”.

The analyst then placed Kuminga in the thrid category, characterizing them as “if you don’t do anything this year, who are we kidding?”

“Kuminga. Pretty self-explanatory. Yes there are flashes. You know what? 450+ guys that play in the NBA, they’re all pretty good at basketball – there’s usually going to be some flashes”, Russillo explained. “Now granted, Kuminga’s flashes are probably more impressive than 90% of the league, but the non-flash stuff… it’s just not there enough.”

Draymond Green believes Chris Paul is going to “unlock” Kuminga’s potential this upcoming campaign

Golden State teammate Draymond Green guarantees that Chris Paul is going to “unlock” Kuminga next season. On a recent podcast with Paul George, the foward told Los Angeles Clippers All-Star that his team’s newest acquisition is going to help Kuminga grow his offensive game.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth,” Green foretold. “CP is great with young guys. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge and I look forward to learning that from him.”

The rising star revealed last month that he didn’t expect this transfer to go through, but can’t help but wonder how it’s all going to work out on the basketball floor.

“I was surprised,” Kuminga expressed. “Watching CP growing up, the way he plays a different type of basketball than the Warriors. Me being on the Warriors for the for the past two years now, we play a different type of basketball playing at a fast pace. We move off the ball a lot.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing how it’s gonna work, and I feel like CP is a smart player. He has a lot of experience, and I feel like he’s gonna bring so much that we didn’t have on the team, and I’m looking forward to it.”