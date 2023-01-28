Jordan Brand unveils 2023 NBA All-Star Game uniforms

Jordan Brand will supply uniforms for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. For the last six years, Air Jordan has outfitted the league’s star players. Since the Jazz are hosting NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, the uniforms will feature color grades that reflect Utah’s landscapes.

The five stars on the shorts represent Utah’s five national parks: Arches National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Zion National Park. Of course, the vertical stripe on the side of the jerseys pays homage to the Bonneville Salt Flats canals.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are the top favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are still giving the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets favorable odds.

Furthermore, purple and blue colors were selected to resemble Utah’s sky during the evening hours. Red, yellow, and burnt orange were included to symbolize mountain ranges and the golden sunset. The 2023 NBA All-Star logo is featured on the sides of the shorts and on the back neck of the jersey.

This past Thursday, Jordan Brand Authentic and Swingman All-Star uniforms were released for early access purchase via Nike.com. Stephen Curry’s 2023 All-Star Game Edition jersey is available for $120. Moreover, NBA Store and select retailers will begin selling the merchandise on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Additionally, the Jordan Brand 2023 NBA All-Star uniforms will make their on-court debut at the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City. Basketball fans of the Beehive State are excited to attend the historical event. This game will air live on TNT for the 21st consecutive year.

TBS will present an alternate broadcast featuring Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. However, fans might prefer the original broadcast. A cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service subscription is required for TNT and/or TBS.

On Thursday, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers were named Eastern Conference backcourt starters. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum were named frontcourt starters as well. The East starters have a combined total of 36 career All-Star selections.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks were selected Western Conference backcourt starters.

Also, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Zion Williamson round out the starting five. Their career All-Star selections sum to 39. James leads the West with 19 All-Star selections, tying Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all time. Not to mention, Durant leads the East with 13 selections.