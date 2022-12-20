Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring) out vs. Pistons

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (ankle) and guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) remain out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Detroit Pistons. Both players were listed as questionable a day ago.

Sexton has not played since Dec. 7, when Utah won 124-123 over the Golden State Warriors. The fifth-year player ended his performance with 17 points and three assists in 27 minutes played. Now, he has missed the last six games.

Meanwhile, the only game Kelly Olynyk has missed this season was Monday’s 122-99 blowout loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over the last three years, the wing has played less than 45 games each season.

Through 32 starts this season, the 10-year veteran is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 boards, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He’s shooting 52.7% from the floor and a career-high 43% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, Sexton has regressed this season. Through 27 appearances with the Jazz, the 23-year-old is averaging a career-low 14.3 points. Also, he’s logging 2.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. However, he’s shooting 36.2% from 3-point range and a career-best 49.3% from the field.

As for the Pistons’ injury report, Isaiah Livers (shoulder) remains out indefinitely. And Cade Cunningham is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left tibia.

Utah is 5-5 in its last 10 games played. On the other side, the Pistons are 3-7 in their past 10 contests. Both teams are aiming to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 60.9% chance of defeating Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Sportsbooks show Utah as a 2.5-point road favorite.

But an upset is still possible. In the first head-to-head matchup on Nov. 23, the Pistons won 125-116 away. Detroit shot 12-of-24 (50%) outside the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic led the team in scoring with 23 points.