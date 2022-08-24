Before Kevin Durant decided that he was going to continue playing with the Brooklyn Nets, there were new reports out that the Memphis Grizzlies were interested in acquiring him.

With some of the additions that the Grizzlies have been able to make via the draft throughout the past few years, it looks like this team is way ahead of their initial process. They had a great season a year ago and are looking to build off of that.

Grizzlies Interested In Kevin Durant

According to Shams Charania:

“Recently, a new team has shown interest in Durant: the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell The Athletic. Fresh off a 56-win season, the Grizzlies have made new inquiries to the Nets about Durant, those sources added. Memphis has five first-round draft picks available (four unprotected selections of its own and one protected via Golden State in 2024) to theoretically utilize in a trade as well as young players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Clarke, Kennedy Chandler and David Roddy.” “Grizzlies executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman, the NBA’s reigning Executive of the Year, has done a masterful job building the team’s foundation around the All-NBA star Morant and a strong supporting cast while securing assets for the present and future. The Grizzlies will not include Jackson or Bane in a potential offer for Durant, sources said, but rather a package built around their bevy of draft picks.”

Ja and KD Would Have Been The NBA’s Best Duo

There could definitely be an argument made that if Ja Morant and Kevin Durant were both on the Memphis Grizzlies that they would be the best duo in all the basketball.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case now that Durant has noted that he’s going to return to Brooklyn. However, maybe in the future, we will be able to see the two play on the same team and possibly even win a title together.