Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle sprain) is expected to return to the lineup as soon as tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Lakers, per sources.

According to Sacramento’s latest injury report, Fox is currently listed as doubtful for tonight’s game. Forward Trey Lyles (calf) also remains out indefinitely. The Kings are coming off back-to-back wins.

Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox is expected to return to lineup as soon as tonight vs. Cavaliers, or Wednesday at Lakers, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox has missed last five games due to a sprained ankle. He was a full participant in today's shootaround.



Fox, 25, rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sacramento’s 132-127 overtime win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29. The 2023 All-Star was helped off the court and into the Kings locker room.

Fox returned to action after missing only 44 seconds of game time, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation. However, the guard was still walking with a limp before departing in overtime.

Following the win, an X-ray revealed a minor ankle sprain. Fox ended his performance with 37 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes as a starter. He finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

Kings coach Mike Brown was asked about Fox’s status on Sunday. “He looked good,” Brown said. “No timetable on that. We’ll see how he feels today. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, so no timetable, but he looked good today.”

Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was also pleased to see Fox practicing with the team again. “He looks great,” the three-time All-Star said.

“I mean, Fox is Fox. He looks great. Hopefully after today, he doesn’t feel sore tomorrow and he feels good. We can see how it goes from there, but we were just happy we could be on the court with each other.”

De'Aaron Fox, who is currently listed as doubtful, was a full participant in this morning's shootaround. His status for tonight's game vs. CLE is still TBD.

Through three appearances of the 2023-24 season, Fox has averaged 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.3 minutes per game, while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 37.5% beyond the arc.

The Kings (4-4) are 2-3 without Fox, including two blowout defeats against the Rockets in Houston last Saturday and Monday. Kevin Huerter led Sacramento’s starters in scoring with only 13 points in the second matchup.

Of course, the Kings won 121-118 over the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday and 105-98 against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. The OKC matchup was an NBA In-Season Tournament game.

He will more than likely return Wednesday at the Lakers.