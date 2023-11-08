Kings’ De’Aaron Fox (Ankle) Remains Out Against Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle) remains out for Wednesday night’s matchup versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Fox, 25, rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Sacramento’s 132-127 overtime win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29.

The 2023 All-Star was helped off the court and into the Kings locker room. Fox returned to action after missing only 44 seconds of game time, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation. Though, the guard was still walking with a limp before departing in overtime.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Sacramento Kings hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sacramento Kings have ruled out De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Trey Lyles (calf) for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 8, 2023

An X-ray after the game revealed a minor ankle sprain. In 35 minutes as a starter, Fox ended his performance with 37 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block. Plus, he shot 14-of-24 (58.3%) from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Through three games of the 2023-24 season, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.3 minutes per game, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.5% beyond the arc.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (right ankle) remains out against Portland Trail Blazers

The Kings (2-4) have lost all three games without Fox, including two blowout defeats against the Rockets in Houston on Saturday and Monday. Kevin Huerter led Sacramento’s starters in scoring with only 13 points in the second meeting.

Additionally, Sacramento has also ruled out Trey Lyles (calf), who has yet to make his 2023-24 season debut.

In 74 games off the bench last season, Lyles averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 16.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 wing shot 45.8% from the floor and 36.3% outside the arc as well.

De’Aaron Fox says he never thought his ankle injury would keep him for several weeks. “I feel like I’m almost there… I never felt I would miss 2-3 weeks or anything like that, I knew it would take a few days, or a week or so… I mean, I would have loved to play yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/FtuhzUMzND — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) November 2, 2023



Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have ruled out Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb), Ish Wainright (calf), and Robert Williams III (knee) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

Portland is winless in its last eight matchups versus Pacific Division opponents. The Blazers are also 1-6 in their past seven games against Western Conference teams. However, the Kings will likely continue to struggle without Fox.

NBA sportsbooks show Sacramento as an eight-point favorite over Portland.