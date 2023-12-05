Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis recorded his 34th career triple-double in Monday night’s 127-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans — passing Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for the 13th-most triple-doubles in NBA history. Sabonis, 27, finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 37 minutes of action.

The 6-foot-10 big man shot 8-of-12 (66.7%) from the field and made all 10 free throws. De’Aaron Fox added 30 points for the Kings in their NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals defeat. Sacramento lost for the first time in the tournament after sweeping all four games in group play.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Sacramento Kings hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Dallas Mavericks.

Domantas Sabonis last night: ✅ 26 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 10 AST

✅ 8-12 FG

✅ 10-10 FT Sabonis now has 34 career triple-doubles, breaking a tie with Bob Cousy and Ben Simmons for 13th place on the NBA’s all-time list. Please read, share, and subscribe: https://t.co/wSxFaRHVDM pic.twitter.com/rk1nMycrLb — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) December 5, 2023



New Orleans is 3-0 against the Kings in the regular-season series. Sacramento last defeated the Pelicans 121-103 on April 4, 2023. “You got to give them a lot of credit,” Kings coach Mike Brown said after the loss.

“That’s three games in a row they kind of did the same thing and were the more physical team. Their length, their athleticism bothered us. Obviously, B.I. [Brandon Ingram] had a heck of a game, scoring 30 on 50% shooting. He did what he’s supposed to do.”

Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis has 34 triple-doubles, ranks third this season in total rebounds

Sabonis trails 12 players on the NBA’s all-time triple-doubles list — Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Nikola Jokic (113), LeBron James (108), Jason Kidd (107), Wilt Chamberlain (78), James Harden (74), Larry Bird (59), Luka Doncic (59), Fat Lever (43), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (36).

Through 19 starts this season, Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 11.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 35.1 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 57.6% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 68.1% at the foul line.

Last season, the Gonzaga product led the NBA in total rebounds (973) and personal fouls (279). In the 2023-24 season, he ranks third in total rebounds (226), ninth in assists (135), fifth in personal fouls (67), and 19th in player efficiency rating (22.2).

Most PPG on Cuts This Season: 6.0 — Evan Mobley (74.6% FG)

5.7 — Jarrett Allen (75.5% FG)

5.1 — Domantas Sabonis (67.2% FG)

4.4 — Ivica Zubac (74.5% FG)

4.0 — Moritz Wagner (81.0% FG) pic.twitter.com/2Quk1C2dxF — StatMamba (@StatMamba) December 4, 2023



Furthermore, Sabonis logged his first triple-double of the season in Sacramento’s 105-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 10. The three-time All-Star amassed 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in 39 minutes of action.

Sabonis ranks third this season for most points per game on cuts, averaging 5.1 per game on 67.2% shooting. Only Evan Mobley (6.0 PPG, 74.6% shooting) and Jarrett Allen (5.7 PPG, 75.5% shooting) are playing better.

In Sacramento’s 129-113 victory over the Mavericks on Nov. 19, the eight-year veteran posted a season-high 32 points, 13 boards, and six assists in 35 minutes played.