Kings’ Mike Brown and Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer are February’s NBA Coaches of the Month

The Kings are on a roll lately, showing the most improvement from any other NBA franchise not just since 2023 started, but also comparing their displays to other years. Coach Mike Brown came to Sacramento to revolutionize the squad and it isn’t going unnoticed by the league, who just named him the West’s Coach of The Month for February.

In the other Conference, the award goes to Milwaukee’s trainer Mike Budenholzer, who’s maintained the Bucks as a title-contending team throughout the entire season, as his honors for February are mostly a prize for his unbelievable and ongoing winning-streak.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/cnfhwesMwV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2023

Let’s start out with Brown, who’s taken the Sacramento squad to the Western Conference’s third place in the standings in only his first championship in charge. Just to show evidence of what an impressive feat this is, the Kings have missed the playoffs during the last 16 consecutive campaigns.

Although they are led by players like Domantas Sabonis or De’Aaron Fox, the squad’s strength is in team work, as trainer Brown has insisted all throughout the season. Brown guided his squad to an 8-4 record during February, registering the highest-scoring offense in the league at 125.8 points a match.

Not only are they bound to have a strong run in the playoffs to come, a few of our recommended sport betting sites actually do consider them to possess a title-contending case this year. Sacramento are believed to have the 12th best odds (+7000) in the league to go all the way and conquer the NBA Finals.

Bucks had a perfect run this past month, extending their streak

As for Budenholzer, he guided the Milwaukee team to a perfect 10-0 record in February. With these ten new victories, the Bucks are extending their amazing run to 15 consectuve wins and ranking atop of the Eastern Conference’s standing over Boston for the first time this season.

Check out their best moments from this incredible run led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo:

With a 44-17 record so far, most of our recommended sport betting sites consider the Milwaukee squad to possess the third best odds (+500) to conquer this year’s NBA title, only behind the Celtics and the Phoenix Suns.

The other potential East’s candidates to earn this award were Cleveland’s J.B. Bickerstaff and of course, Tom Thibodeau who’s kept the Knicks on course for a 9-2 record this month, now standing 5th in their conference.

As for the Western’s honorable mentions there are two: Denver’s Michael Malone, who’s kept the Nuggets comfortable in the conference’s first place, and Monty Williams who now leads a team destined to greatness after Kevin Durant’s trade to Phoenix.

The Bucks hope to continue their unstoppable pace tomorrow for a highly-awaited clash with Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers.