Sacramento Kings named 2022-23 NBA Team of the Year

The Sacramento Kings were named the 2022-23 NBA Team of the Year on Monday night at the league’s annual NBA Sales and Marketing Meetings in Miami. Each team was judged based on providing the best in-game experience for fans.

The Kings also won the NBA Team Innovation Award for its launch last season of the Victory Beam, a display of six purple lasers that shine in the sky outside Golden 1 Center after each Sacramento home or road victory.

In 2023, Sacramento set a team record for digital and content partnership revenue, had the highest season ticket renewal campaign in franchise history, and ranked second among NBA teams in ticket revenue growth. Not to mention, the club was No. 2 in partnership revenue growth and had a 35% increase in merchandise sales.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Kings hold 13th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Sacramento Kings have won the NBA’s Team of the Year and Team Innovation Awards this year. Team of the year is for “outstanding business growth and impactful fan and community engagement efforts.” The innovative award is for the “victory beam.” pic.twitter.com/YDGvtl6XTp — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 9, 2024



“Light the Beam!” was the team’s rallying call in the 2022-23 season. The Kings finished 48-34 and third in the Western Conference standings, ending their 16-year playoff drought.

Furthermore, the beam that emits from Golden 1 Center was made by Nu-Salt Laser, a California-based company. The multi-faceted laser light show company calls the product its “Laser Space Cannon.”

As a matter of fact, Nu-Salt Laser has over 28 years of experience, according to the website.

Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center is ‘the world’s most connected indoor sports and entertainment venue’

Moreover, the publicly owned, $558.2 million arena is part of a business and entertainment district known as Downtown Commons (DoCo). This includes a $250 million 16-story mixed-use tower.

According to the Kings’ Golden 1 Center description, the arena is “the world’s most connected indoor sports and entertainment venue.” It provides “fully redundant transport facilities and two 100-gigabit ethernet dedicated internet circuits.”



At the NBA Sales and Marketing Meetings, the Minnesota Timberwolves were also announced as the winners of the NBA Inclusion Leadership Award for their “Pack the Vote” campaign.

This initiative focused on providing non-partisan voter education about elections of a democracy. This includes voting registration and the signing of a bill that granted 50,000 ex-Minnesota inmates the right to vote.

Additionally, the Utah Jazz received the debut NBA Team Viewership Innovation Award for the launch of their free linear television package on KJZZ Channel 14.