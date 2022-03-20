Kings vs Suns Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 6 EST. Sacramento is going to be coming into this one at 25-47 on the season, while the Phoenix Suns will be coming in with the best record in the NBA at 57-14. Phoenix has won four games in a row, while the Kings have now lost two in a row. This game will be played at the Golden 1 Center.

Suns vs Kings – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings

📊 Record: Suns(57-14), Kings(25-47)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center

🎲 Odds: Suns(-9.5), Kings(+9.5)

Suns vs Kings Odds

The Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are set to meet on Sunday. Phoenix is going to be coming into this one as one of the best teams in the NBA. They have still managed to play well without Chris Paul on the court the past two weeks.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Suns vs Kings Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Suns Injuries

Gabriel Lundberg day-to-day

Jae Crowder day-to-day

Cam Johnson out

Chris Paul out

Frank Kaminsky out

Dario Saric out

Kings Injuries

Richaun Holmes out

Jeremy Lamb out

Terence Davis out

De’Aaron Fox day-to-day

Suns vs Kings Preview

Phoenix will travel to Sacramento on Sunday for a battle versus the Kings. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Kings vs Suns preview below.

Suns, Still The Best In NBA

Despite not having Chris Paul on the court for the past two weeks, the Phoenix Suns are still the best team in the NBA. What they’ve been able to accomplish without him on the court just shows the type of talent that this team really does have. They’re going to be coming into this one on a four-game winning streak. They extended that streak on Friday as they were able to take down a tough Chicago Bulls team, 129-102.

In their win against the Bulls, Devin Booker led the way with 28 points.

On the season, Phoenix has the number one rated net rating, the number three rated offensive rating, and the number three rated defensive rating.

Kings Looking To Sneak Into Playoffs

The Sacramento Kings are going to be coming into this one trying to sneak into the playoffs. They’re still nearly six games behind the tenth place New Orleans Pelicans, but they’re hoping that they can go on a huge win streak towards the end of the year and try to get a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Sacramento is going to be coming into this one losing their last two games and having only won three of their last 10.

In their most recent game, they got embarrassed by the Boston Celtics as they lost 126-97. Domantas Sabonis finished with 30 points and 20 rebounds in that game, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Sacramento to get the job done.

NBA Betting Trends — Suns vs Kings

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Suns Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

39-32 ATS this season.

Kings Trends

38 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

33-38-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Suns vs Kings

For this one, I’m going to go with the Phoenix Suns to cover the spread. Phoenix has been one of the most profitable teams in the NBA this season, and although they aren’t going to have Chris Paul on the court, I still expect this team to be able to take care of business.

I am also going to put some money on Devin Booker to score 25-plus points as he’s been incredible ever since Chris Paul has gone down.

Get free NBA bets for the Suns vs Kings game at BetOnline below.