Knicks center Jericho Sims (right ankle sprain) out 1-2 weeks

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a right ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sims, 25, injured himself during the first half of Monday’s 114-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks are already down starting center Mitchell Robinson with an injury.

Isaiah Hartenstein replaced Sims and stepped up with nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds while playing almost 39 minutes. The 7-footer played one of the best games of his NBA career. “We knew we would be challenged in this way to be mentally tough, to get through adversity,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“There’s going to be some bumps. We took on a big injury, and I think the guys that are stepping in have been terrific. You need everybody, and we’ve got different guys, someone different almost every night.”

Sims has made five starts in 14 games this season. The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging career lows of 1.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 7.4 minutes per game. New York’s 2021 second-rounder is also shooting a career-worst 66.7% from the floor and 60% at the foul line.

Additionally, in the Knicks’ 144-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, the center recorded a season-high seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench.

Because of an injury-riddled roster, New York signed Taj Gibson to a nonguaranteed deal last Thursday. With Sims out, the 15-year veteran will likely see more extended minutes. In fact, this is the fourth time that Gibson is reunited with Thibodeau. 🗣️Back on the east coast pic.twitter.com/S0NEi6txdi — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 20, 2023 Moreover, it is possible that Hartenstein will receive around 35 minutes a night, according to Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. Julius Randle is expected to see extended minutes at center as well. Tonight, the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index shows Brooklyn with a 58.5% chance to win. New York enters this rivalry matchup as a 1.5-point favorite. Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 16th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.