Knicks forward Obi Toppin (right leg) to miss 2-3 weeks

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss 2-3 weeks due to a right leg injury, the team announced. An MRI on Thursday revealed a non-displaced fracture to his right tibia head.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the third-year player will be re-evaluated after the 3-week period. Toppin injured his tibia head in New York’s 113-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

It looks like Obi Toppin was injured on this play. He played another four minutes before getting subbed out. He was ruled out of the second half with a sore knee and is undergoing an MRI, according to ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHpeKqzeyC — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 8, 2022

He left the game early after experiencing knee soreness. In less than eight minutes played, the forward ended his performance with three points and one rebound.

Through 25 appearances off the bench this season, Toppin is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 boards, and 1.0 assist per game. He’s also shooting 42.1% from the field and a career-high 35.1% beyond the arc.

On Nov. 4, in the Knicks’ 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the wing scored a season-high 17 points in 21 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Furthermore, in New York’s win against the Hawks on Wednesday, Julius Randle finished with 34 points and 17 rebounds. He made six 3-pointers and contributed five assists as well.

Much is unknown about whether or not the Knicks can return to the playoffs this season. Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose missed their second straight game. Not to mention, both players are out of the rotation.

On Friday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said that RJ Barrett could take over a couple of minutes at power forward during Toppin’s absence. Staying above .500 is the goal.

RJ Barrett on the Obi Toppin injury: "Missing Obi is a big thing. He’s such a ball of energy, man, going out there. When he’s out there we just play faster. We play so much better." #knicks — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) December 9, 2022

Right now, the Knicks are 12-13 and rank ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Spectrum Center.

Moreover, Obi Toppin is listed out indefinitely on the injury report. Because of an ankle injury, Ryan Arcidiacono was downgraded to out against Charlotte.

New York is entering this matchup as a 3.5-point underdog on the road. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 56.3% chance of defeating the Hornets.