Knicks guard Evan Fournier on NBA trade block?

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is averaging career-low numbers this season, and one analyst believes the 11-year veteran is on the NBA trade block.

“They [Knicks] seem to be a heavy trade market team,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Number one because they have like, I don’t know what it is, like 11 tradable first round picks. So they have the currency.

“They have a bunch of guys on their roster. They have a deep team. I wouldn’t say it’s all quality depth, but they have pieces and parts other teams might [want].”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Knicks possess the 10th-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. A number of sportsbooks have lowered their playoff chances. New York is one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season.

With Derrick Rose allegedly now out of the rotation, the Knicks are paying him and Evan Fournier a combined $32,520,730 this season to ride the bench pic.twitter.com/ibqNZxMRbd — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) December 6, 2022

“I can just tell you that it’s my understanding, because this has come up with Fournier since he’s on the bench right now, there’s this belief out there that the Knicks are looking to get off contracts,” added Windhorst. “Or looking to get off Fournier because he’s under contract next year.

“From what I understand, the Knicks are not interested in shedding salary going forward. They’ll do business but I think there’s been a concept they might attach a pick to get off Evan Fournier or something like that. To my understanding, that’s not true. I think they would trade Evan Fournier. He’s not playing right now. Of course they’d trade him. They’re not feeling any desperation to clear cap space.”

Since Evan Fournier is on the NBA trade block, will the Knicks attempt to move him before 2023?

Through 13 appearances this season, Fournier is averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting career lows of 34.4% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

In August 2021, as part of the sign-and-trade deal for the Knicks and Boston Celtics, Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million contract. He is making $18 million this season and will earn $18,857,143 next season. His deal also includes a 2024-25 club option worth $19 million.

Fournier’s swift decline is shocking to say the least. The guard set the Knicks franchise record for most 3-pointers made last season (241). John Starks set the previous franchise record with 217 in 1995.

On Oct. 30, the guard scored a season-high 16 points in a 121-108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In mid-November, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau dropped the 30-year-old out of rotation.

Leading up to his benching, Fournier was scoring six or fewer points per game. New York needs greater offensive production. Twenty-eight games into the season, the Knicks are 15-13 and rank sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

While the Knicks rank 12th in scoring, averaging 114.3 points per game, the team could use another scorer to help out Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Of course, Randle leads New York in scoring at the moment, averaging 22.6 points per game. Brunson is logging 20.4 points per contest.

If Knicks G.M. Scott Perry is able to acquire a consistent mid-range or outside shooter for Evan Fournier, the front office will likely trade away the deteriorating veteran. The assessment is based on this season’s production. And the same goes for Derrick Rose.