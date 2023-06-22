Knicks Inquiring About Clippers’ Paul George Ahead of Draft Night

According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, there have been discussions between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential trade for Paul George. However, it remains uncertain whether the Clippers are open to moving their star player.

The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George. @TheSteinLine reported earlier that Clips gave rival teams the impression that they were gauging George’s trade value last week. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2023

A Perfect Fit in the Big Apple?

Paul George, an eight-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA player fits the profile of the superstar the Knicks have been eager to acquire for a considerable period. With career averages of 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, George has established himself as a formidable force in the league, shooting an impressive 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. In the recently concluded season, he earned All-Star honors while averaging 23.8 points across 56 regular-season games.

Nevertheless, George’s injury history is a factor that cannot be ignored. His 2022-23 season came to an end due to a leg injury, raising concerns about his durability. In addition, back in 2014-15, George missed nearly the entire season with the Indiana Pacers after fracturing both bones in his leg during a Team USA scrimmage in August 2014.

A George Acquisition Instantly Makes the Knicks a Contender

The potential acquisition of Paul George would undoubtedly bolster the Knicks’ roster and provide them with a star player to lead their campaign. However, any trade involving George would need to carefully consider the associated injury risks. But Paul George paired up with Jaylen Brunson and Julius Randle makes the Knicks much more of a contender in the high-powered East as opposed to a spoiler of sorts.

As discussions continue between the Knicks and Clippers, the possibility of a trade involving Paul George remains uncertain. Both teams will need to evaluate the potential benefits and drawbacks of such a deal, taking into account factors such as player fit, contract considerations, and long-term team goals. Only time will tell if the Knicks can successfully bring the talented forward to New York and elevate their chances of contending in the highly competitive NBA landscape.

