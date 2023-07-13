Is Harden on the Move, Again?

NBA superstar James Harden has once again made waves in the league, as he plans to opt into his $35.6 million deal with the intention of orchestrating an opt-in-and-trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers. This surprising decision has caught many off guard, as it was widely expected that Harden would return to the Sixers for the upcoming season.

Harden’s desire for a trade suggests that he wants to join a championship contender that may lack the necessary cap space to sign him outright. This makes teams like the Houston Rockets, who have long been linked to Harden, less likely destinations for the star player.

BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

Clippers Emerge as Favorites

The LA Clippers have emerged as a potential landing spot for Harden, with reports indicating their interest in acquiring him. The Clippers possess several mid-tier salary contracts, including players like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris, which could be used in a potential trade. Additionally, the Clippers currently have the ninth-best title odds according to BetMGM, making them an attractive destination for Harden.

According to sources, Harden remains determined to leave Philadelphia and start the upcoming season as a member of the Clippers. However, it remains uncertain if 76ers GM Daryl Morey is willing to accommodate his request, as he is reportedly asking for a significant return that suggests he has no immediate interest in completing a deal.

Knicks Are Also in the Mix

Another possible landing spot for Harden is the New York Knicks. The Knicks have been diligently stockpiling assets in their pursuit of a star player, having previously missed out on acquiring Donovan Mitchell. Harden, with his exceptional skills, could be an even better fit for the Knicks. The team possesses multiple extra first-round draft picks, as well as potential salary-matching options in RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, and Isaiah Hartenstein. They also have promising young players like Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin to offer in a trade.

Harden Forcing Philly’s Hand

By opting into the final year of his contract, Harden ensures that he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. This presents a risk for any team looking to acquire him, as there is a possibility that he could be a one-year rental. Harden’s history of requesting trades from his previous teams, including the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, raises concerns about his long-term commitment.

Under the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a team seeking to acquire Harden would need to match a minimum of $26 million in salary. This financial requirement adds another layer of complexity to any potential trade discussions.

As the news of Harden’s desire to leave the Sixers spreads, fans and analysts alike are eagerly speculating about possible trade scenarios. The anticipation surrounding his next destination has fans eagerly preparing their trade machines for the potential blockbuster deal that may unfold in the coming months.