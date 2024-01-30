Knicks re-sign veteran center Taj Gibson to a 10-day contract

The New York Knicks are once again bringing back veteran center Taj Gibson on a 10-day contract, according to Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. This will be his third career stint with the team.

Gibson, 38, signed a nonguaranteed contract for the rest of the 2023-24 season back in December. The 15-year veteran made only 10 appearances off the bench, averaging career lows of 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 9.7 minutes.

In all, he’s played 169 career games with New York over four seasons.

The Knicks brought Gibson in about seven weeks ago after starting center Mitchell Robinson suffered a left ankle injury, which will sideline him for roughly three months.

New York also waived guard Dylan Windler last month to create a roster spot for Gibson.

In July 2019, Gibson signed his first contract with the Knicks as a free agent. The Brooklyn native played three seasons (2019-22) with New York before he was waived during the 2022 offseason.

Taj Gibson was selected 26th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC. The 6-foot-9 center played his first eight seasons (2009-2016) with Chicago.

Furthermore, he has made 449 starts in 955 career NBA games. His career averages are 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block, and 23.6 minutes per game.

The former first-rounder has shot 51.8% from the field and 71.3% at the foul line as well.

The former Bull went on to spend the 2016-17 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he played wo seasons (2017-19) with the Minnesota Timberwolves before signing his first deal with New York.

However, the Knicks waived him in July 2022.

Gibson then inked a deal with the Washington Wizards and spent the entire 2022-23 season with the club. He was waived this past October after signing a veteran minimum deal.

If the Knicks like what they see this time around, Gibson will probably receive a second 10-day contract.