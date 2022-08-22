Knicks would rather move RJ Barrett instead of Quentin Grimes

A surprising report has come out from the New York Post that says that the New York Knicks would rather trade RJ Barrett instead of Quentin Grimes. Considering what Barrett has done for New York throughout the past two seasons, it would be highly questionable if this is the case.

Knicks RJ Barrett Trade

Marc Berman of the NY Post had the following to say about his thoughts about this potential deal:

“According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth. The Knicks’ major concern, according to sources, is giving away too many future assets, which could leave them stuck in an area far below championship contender.” “There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would be a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter. Grimes is a Houston native who played part of his college career at Kansas. Thibodeau pushed for Grimes in the 2021 draft and thinks he could make a good fit in a Mitchell-Brunson scenario.”

Knicks Should Keep RJ Barrett

When factoring in that the New York Knicks might go out and add Donovan Mitchell, while they have already added Jalen Brunson, it would be questionable for them to trade RJ Barrett.

Those moves should have been made because of how well Barrett has played the last few seasons as he is somebody that the Knicks can build around. He might not be good enough to be a number one option on a championship team right now, but considering how young he still is, it’s possible that he is going to be a top player on a championship roster in the next few seasons.