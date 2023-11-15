Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis believes the $500,000 cash prize for winning the NBA In-Season Tournament is enticing for the Western Conference Group A contender.

“$500 [thousand] sounds real good to us. It’s going to bring that juice, you know what I mean?” the eight-time All-Star told reporters following Tuesday night’s 134-107 in-season tournament win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I heard one of our players, I’m not going to say who, but he was like, ‘Man,’ when we beat [the] Phoenix [Suns], ‘That’s one step closer to this $500! I’ve never had that before.’ So, it’s like, that’s a little extra motivation.”

If the Lakers fall short of winning the in-season tournament, runners-up receive $200,000. The losing players in the semifinals will each get $100,000, and the losing players of the quarterfinals will each get $50,000.

According to ESPN’s database, the Lakers hold a 77.9% chance to make the knockout phase and 68.1% probability to win the group. After defeating Memphis, Los Angeles improved to 5-0 at home and 2-0 in tournament play.

For the rest of West Group A, the Utah Jazz hold second-best odds (40.6%, 27.9%) — followed by the Suns (11.9%, 3.1%), Portland Trail Blazers (1.9%, 0.9%), and Grizzlies (0.0%, 0.0%).

The four group stage games are played on seven November dates: four Fridays (Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24) and three Tuesdays (Nov. 14, 21, and 28).

The quarterfinals will be played Dec. 4 and 5 at the higher-seeded team, and the semifinals and championship game will be Dec. 7 and 9 in Las Vegas.

More importantly, the Lakers scored over 130 points for the second time this season in Tuesday’s win. Los Angeles made 22 3-pointers against the Grizzlies, tying its franchise record for most 3s in a single game.

D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points. Plus, Davis added 19 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks in the Lakers’ third straight win. Russell hit six of the Lakers’ franchise record-tying 22 3-pointers.

For their third in-season tournament matchup, the Lakers are at Portland this Friday. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, L.A. has a 68.9% chance of defeating the Trail Blazers.