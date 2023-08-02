Home » news » Lakers Jeanie Buss Says An Update On The Kobe Bryant Statue Will Be Given When The Time Is Right

Main Page

Lakers’ Jeanie Buss says an update on the Kobe Bryant statue will be given ‘when the time is right’

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 3 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kobe Bryant Lakers pic

In 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. It was a tragic loss for the Lakers family and the rest of the NBA. Since then, Bryant has been inducted into the Hall of Fame and his legacy lives on forever. He’s one of the greatest players to grace the NBA hardwood. Jeanie Buss says an update on Bryant’s state will be given “when the time is right”. 

Currently, five Lakers legends have a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. They are Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. When Bryant’s statue is finally unveiled, he’ll be the sixth player in team history to be given that honor. Bryant played 20 years for the Lakers and won five championships with LA.

A statue alongside the other great player in Lakers team history is only fitting for Kobe.


There is no timetable for when Lakers fans can expect to see a Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ President, and controlling owner, has upset fans with this news about Bryant’s statue. They are worried that she may never get the statue done, but that’s farfetched. Kobe Bryant is not just a legend for the Lakers, but he’s one of the best players in NBA history.

In regards to the statue, Jeanie Buss recently had this to say.

“It’s too premature. It’s not for public consumption yet. Rest assured, there will be an announcement when the time is right.” – Jeanie Buss

She did not expand on her ‘premature’ comments and fans won’t be happy until the statue is done. Bryant is an 18-time all-star, 2007-08 MVP, 2-time scoring champion, and so much more. Kobe left a legacy behind that players in today’s NBA are trying to replicate. He’s one of the all-time greats who will never be forgotten.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now