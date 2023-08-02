In 2020, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. It was a tragic loss for the Lakers family and the rest of the NBA. Since then, Bryant has been inducted into the Hall of Fame and his legacy lives on forever. He’s one of the greatest players to grace the NBA hardwood. Jeanie Buss says an update on Bryant’s state will be given “when the time is right”.

Currently, five Lakers legends have a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. They are Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor. When Bryant’s statue is finally unveiled, he’ll be the sixth player in team history to be given that honor. Bryant played 20 years for the Lakers and won five championships with LA.

A statue alongside the other great player in Lakers team history is only fitting for Kobe.

Vannesa hinting that a Kobe Bryant statue is potentially coming to Crypto Arena 👀🐍🙏 pic.twitter.com/L7xhLrMTwt — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) April 14, 2023



There is no timetable for when Lakers fans can expect to see a Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ President, and controlling owner, has upset fans with this news about Bryant’s statue. They are worried that she may never get the statue done, but that’s farfetched. Kobe Bryant is not just a legend for the Lakers, but he’s one of the best players in NBA history.

In regards to the statue, Jeanie Buss recently had this to say.

“It’s too premature. It’s not for public consumption yet. Rest assured, there will be an announcement when the time is right.” – Jeanie Buss

She did not expand on her ‘premature’ comments and fans won’t be happy until the statue is done. Bryant is an 18-time all-star, 2007-08 MVP, 2-time scoring champion, and so much more. Kobe left a legacy behind that players in today’s NBA are trying to replicate. He’s one of the all-time greats who will never be forgotten.