Lakers made 22 3-pointers vs. Grizzlies, tying franchise record

The Los Angeles Lakers made 22 3-pointers against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday night’s 134-107 win, tying their franchise record for most 3s in a single game. Entering this NBA In-Season Tournament matchup, the Lakers were tied for the fewest made 3-pointers per game this season.

D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points and Anthony Davis added 19 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocked shots in the Lakers’ third straight win. LeBron James ended his outing with 16 points and nine rebounds while playing only 23 minutes for Los Angeles. The Lakers improved to 5-0 at home and 2-0 in tournament play.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers made 22 3-pointers vs Grizzlies on Tuesday night. That tied their most in a game in franchise history. Entering play Tuesday the Lakers were tied for the fewest made 3-pointers per game this season. pic.twitter.com/v6ArXIQx75 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2023



The Lakers first made 22 3-pointers in their 129-128 win over Boston on Feb. 7, 2019. James, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each contributed five 3-pointers at TD Garden.

In Tuesday’s win, Russell hit six of the Lakers’ franchise record-tying 22 3-pointers, and Austin Reaves made four while logging 16 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Los Angeles finished 47-of-81 (58%) shooting from the floor and 22-of-35 (62.9%) from 3-point range against the Grizzlies.

“You don’t want to be that guy [struggling] when the team is shooting extremely well,” said James, who shot 3-of-6 (50%) from downtown. “You want to chip in and be a part of it. Definitely a great shooting night for us tonight, and a good win for us.”

The Lakers led 74-51 at halftime, and it was the club’s highest-scoring first half of the season. Davis amassed 15 points and eight rebounds through the first two quarters.

Los Angeles went on to outscore Memphis 27-21 in the final frame. The Western Conference contender also outrebounded the Grizzlies 54-33. Rui Hachimura scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. The 6-foot-8 wing made all three of his 3-point attempts.

LAKERS TIED THE FRANCHISE RECORD FOR 3-POINTERS MADE IN A GAME (22) Here’s the Breakdown: D’Angelo Russell: 6/8

Austin Reaves 4/4

Rui Hachimura: 3/3

Cam Reddish: 3/5

LeBron James: 3/6

Taurean Prince: 2/5

Max Christie: 1/1 LA SHOT 22/35 (62.9%!!!) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/P2XscvFENq — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) November 15, 2023



“They were all good looks, and we were just making them,” Hachimura said. “Especially with LeBron and AD getting most of the attention from the defenses … you’re going to get easy looks.”

Memphis is at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, whereas the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings tonight. NBA sportsbooks show Los Angeles as a 1.5-point favorite at home. Sacramento is 2-7 in its last nine road games.