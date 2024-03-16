Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura believes Saturday’s home game against the Golden State Warriors has the feel of an elimination contest. This will be the third of four games in the regular-season series.

“It’s going to be a big game. It’s almost a playoff game,” Hachimura said after practice Friday. “We played them so many times I feel like — the preseason, the playoffs, and regular-season games, all that. So we know each other well.”

The Lakers have gone 13-8 since the last time they played the Warriors — an impressive 145-144 double-overtime victory on Jan. 27. Golden State is 15-7 since that loss at Chase Center.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold eighth-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Warriors.

According to Land of Basketball, the Lakers and Warriors have played 10 times in the past 10 months dating back to the 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. The contenders split those games 5-5.

“Who wants it more?” Rui Hachimura added. “We got to show the emotion and try to get this one tomorrow.”

With less than 20 games remaining of the regular season, the Lakers (36-31) have a one-game lead over the Warriors (34-31) for the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles Lakers are 8-3 in their last 11 games against Golden State Warriors, 12-6 in past 18 contests this season

If the playoffs started this weekend, the Lakers would host the Warriors in a single-elimination play-in tournament game. The winner would go on to play the losing team of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game for a first-round berth.

Moreover, both teams are coming off a loss Wednesday.

The Lakers lost 120-107 against the No. 6 Sacramento Kings. The Warriors played without Stephen Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (lower back soreness) in their 109-99 defeat to the No. 8 Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable against Golden State.

Since the Warriors hold only a 3 1/2-game lead on the No. 11 Houston Rockets, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he is preparing his team based on the assumption that Curry and Green are going to play.

“We prepare as if they’re going to play,” Ham said.

Curry was upgraded to probable, whereas Green remains questionable for this matchup.

For noteworthy betting trends, Golden State is 0-6 against the spread in its last six road games versus Los Angeles. The Dubs are also 2-6 in their past eight meetings with a Pacific Division opponent as well.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 6-3 in their previous nine contests played on a Saturday. Plus, Los Angeles is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against a Western Conference team.

NBA sportsbooks show the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites versus Golden State. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Los Angeles holds a 53.2% chance of defeating the Warriors.