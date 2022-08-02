Lakers’ Russell Westbrook signs with Excel Sports Management

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has signed with Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to sources. Last month, the 14-year NBA veteran parted ways with Wasserman’s Thad Foucher, the agent who helped negotiate Westbrook’s five-year, $205 million contract with the Thunder in 2017.

The primary reason for the separation stemmed from “irreconcilable differences.” In a statement released to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Foucher explained, “I represented Westbrook for 14 years and am proud of our partnership which included a highly successful 2008 draft, a super-max contract and the only renegotiation-and-extend max contract in history.”

Foucher continued, “I also supported Russell throughout his rise into a prominent fashion industry figure and recently orchestrated three successive trades on Russell’s behalf — culminating with the trade to his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.”

“Each time, teams gave up valuable players and assets to acquire Russell, and each new time, a new organization embraced his arrival. We did it together with grace and class.”

In 2020, Foucher ranked 38th on Forbes’ sports agents list. On HoopsHype, he ranks 12th among NBA agents. One of his top stars is Mitchell Robinson.

The agent has worked with Westbrook ever since he was selected fourth overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2008 NBA Draft. Of course, the team then relocated to Oklahoma City the same week and became known as the Thunder.

Russell Westbrook has to impress Lakers, Jeff Schwartz

Through 1,021 career games, Westbrook has averaged 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. However, the guard struggled to put up 20 points per game with the Lakers. In the 2021-22 season, the nine-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1 steal per game.

In 78 games started, the triple-double king also averaged 44.4% shooting from the field and 29.8% from beyond the arc. Now, Westbrook has never been known for his perimeter shooting, but even his free throw shooting disappointed fans.

The two-time scoring champ averaged a career-low 3.4 free throw attempts per game, while shooting 66.7% at the free throw line. In other words, he has to play better next season. If Westbrook wants to raise his trade value and impress his new agent, Jeff Schwartz, the guard has to contribute more offensively.

The Lakers have fallen short the past couple of seasons because of injuries, poor coaching, bad management and lack of team chemistry. The front office hired coach Darvin Ham in May to replace Frank Vogel. While Westbrook could stay in Los Angeles, trade rumors tell a different story.

Following a disappointing 33-49 (.402) finish to last season, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook have so much more to prove. Despite averaging 30.3 points per game, James missed the playoffs with his team for only the fourth time of his NBA career.

And Davis missed games due to injuries. As for Westbrook, he has no valid excuses. The guard has to play better next season. He could use a ring right now.

He turns 34 on Nov. 12. In June, Westbrook exercised his $47,063,478 player option for next season.

Other news stories concerning Russell Westbrook, Thad Foucher, the Lakers or Jeff Schwartz are on the main page.