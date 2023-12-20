Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Dec. 20)

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers (16-12, 12-16 ATS) square off against the Chicago Bulls (11-17, 13-14-1 ATS) in the first meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers vs Bulls matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4-point favorites on the road. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. Bulls Game Preview

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls

Los Angeles Lakers @ Chicago Bulls 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 🕙 What time is Lakers vs. Bulls Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Bulls Game: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet

NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Lakers -4 (-110) | Bulls +4 (-110)

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds

Lakers vs. Bulls Predictions

Entering this interconference matchup of the 2023-24 season, the Lakers are 5-9 on the road this season and 9-3 in their last 12 games against Chicago. Los Angeles is 5-5 in its past 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging team highs of 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Anthony Davis is also leading Los Angeles in rebounds and blocks, averaging 12.6 boards and 2.6 blocks per contest.

The Lakers are averaging 115.4 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.6 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. L.A. is coming off back-to-back losses.

As for the Bulls, they’re 7-7 at home this season and 6-4 in their last 10 games. Chicago is averaging 115.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring with 22.2 points per game.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Chicago has a 59.9% chance of defeating the Lakers. Despite being a 4-point underdog at home, bettors are still expecting the Bulls to win. If James and Davis play in this matchup, the Lakers should win a potential close game.

Lakers vs. Bulls Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (calf; questionable) | C Anthony Davis (ankle; questionable) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; probable) | SG Jalen Hood-Schifino (back; out)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

SG Zach LaVine (foot; out indefinitely) | PG Lonzo Ball (knee; out for the season) | SG Torrey Craig (heel; out indefinitely) | SF Patrick Williams (calf; probable) | SG Henri Drell (thumb; out)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Los Angeles is 13-7 SU in their past 20 contests.

Next, L.A. is 9-3 SU in its previous 12 matchups with Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 8-1 ATS in their last nine contests.

Chicago is 1-6 ATS in its past seven games at home against the Lakers.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in five of Chicago’s previous six games.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Cam Reddish | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected Chicago Bulls Starting Lineup

PG Coby White | SG Ayo Dosunmu | PF Patrick Williams | SF DeMar DeRozan | C Nikola Vucevic

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 28 games this season, the Lakers are 14-6 as favorites, 2-6 as underdogs, 5-9 ATS away, and 9-5 over/under away. On the other side, the Bulls are 5-5 as favorites, 6-12 as underdogs, 6-7-1 ATS at home, and 8-6 over/under at home.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Lakers to win, cover the spread, and the point total is expected to go over 224. Los Angeles has covered the spread in six of its last seven road games against Chicago. Plus, the total has gone over in the Lakers’ past seven road games.

Pick the Lakers to win! Both teams are struggling right now, but L.A. is the lesser of two evils. Without LaVine there to average over 20 points per game, the Bulls are even worse. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.