In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing Chicago Bulls players Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. “The Lakers’ interest in Zach LaVine is real — at the right price,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“However, LaVine’s potential availability also hints at the possibility of a fire sale in Chicago, with the organization seemingly looking to finally pivot away from its longstanding mediocrity.

“If additional Bulls players become available, the Lakers would also have interest in DeMar DeRozan and/or former Laker Alex Caruso, according to multiple team sources.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers are expected to show some level of interest in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, per @jovanbuha (Via @TheAthleticNBA ) pic.twitter.com/V5mk5bPKgM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 16, 2023



More importantly, the Lakers are unwilling to include Austin Reaves in a potential LaVine trade deal despite his recent move to the bench. Reaves, 25, signed a four-year, $56 million extension with Los Angeles in July.

Through 12 starts of the 2023-24 season, LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 35.2 minutes per game. The two-time All-Star guard is shooting 40.7% from the floor and 33% from deep as well.

Meanwhile, DeRozan is averaging 21.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks through 11 starts. The three-time All-NBA member is shooting 43.4% from the field and 32% outside the arc.

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers targeting Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan; Alex Caruso unavailable?

LeBron James is still averaging over 20 points per game, but Anthony Davis’ future is bleak considering his injury history. The Lakers need all the help they can receive right now with a 6-6 record. They rank 23rd in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting a pedestrian 34.3% beyond the arc. Furthermore, Los Angeles ranks in the bottom half of the league in points per game, offensive rating, defensive rating, and points allowed per game. Plus, the Western Conference team has the 10th-worst net rating in the league at minus-3.0.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there’s been “increased openness” from the Bulls and LaVine about exploring trade opportunities with multiple teams looking into the situation. Seeing Alex Caruso speculation almost daily, now tied to Bulls potentially having “fire sale” if LaVine is dealt. FWIW, Bulls have rebuffed all Caruso overtures in past and, at least as of now, I’ve heard nothing to indicate they have interest in dealing him. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 16, 2023 The Lakers have only two first-round picks (2027, 2029) that are eligible to be traded for the rest of the decade. Chicago will probably demand two first-rounders for a team to acquire both LaVine and DeRozan. Los Angeles still has its 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 first-round picks. Having said that, the club can only trade two of those picks because of the Stepien Rule, which prevents teams from trading picks in back-to-back years. Are the Bulls even up to trading Caruso?

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago is reporting that Chicago brass will unlikely trade Caruso. The club could potentially have a “fire sale” if LaVine is dealt.

Though, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley has rebuffed all Caruso overtures in the past. There’s no guarantee. Then again, he could pull a James Harden and force his way out if LaVine gets traded.

