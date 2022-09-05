Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus

Larsa Pippen, Scotty Pippen’s ex-wife, is now dating Marcus, Michael Jordan’s son. Last year, the Pippens divorced after 14 years of marriage. The couple separated in 2018.

The Pippens had three sons and a daughter together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. In June, Scotty Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It is unknown when Larsa, 48, first started dating Marcus, 31, the second-oldest son of the GOAT. The age gap is 17 years, but this relationship doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

Larsa and Marcus were spotted together on a double date in Miami at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant. Based on 3,565 reviews on Trip Advisor, the restaurant is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The other couple sitting at the table chose to remain anonymous.

According to TMZ, Larsa was in Miami with her girlfriends to host the reopening of a retail store inside the Aventura Mall.

In addition to Scotty Pippen, Larsa has dated other NBA players: Harry Jowsey, Ben Simmons, and a now married Malik Beasley.

Of course, this puts Scotty and M.J. in an even more awkward spot. The former Chicago Bulls teammates were already on unspeaking terms ever since Pippen despised his segment of The Last Dance documentary.

“I think they [covered] Dennis Rodman more than Scottie — and Steve Kerr in ‘The Last Dance,” explained New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley.

“But my thing to that is, Kerr did way more off the court than Scottie,” continued Oakley.

“Dennis probably has, too. But on that court, Scottie did a lot more than both of them, but Scottie felt like he was left out of there. And he felt like Jordan wouldn’t have six rings if it wasn’t for him.”

As a model and television personality, Larsa Pippen has starred on The Real Housewives of Miami (2011, 2021–22), Watch What Happens Live (2011–22), and Keeping Up with the Kardashians (2011–19).

In August 2021, she made the front cover of fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam issue.

While Marcus never played in the NBA, he played three seasons in the NCAA with UCF. In 94 games, the Chicago native averaged 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

In his junior 2010-11 season, Marcus averaged a career-high 15.2 points per game. Along with shooting 40.5% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, he also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Furthermore, he was selected to the C-USA All-Freshman Team in 2010 and C-USA Second Team in 2011.

He graduated in 2013 with his degree in hospital management.

