The Utah Jazz are on the outside looking in at the postseason right now and it may not be in their future this season. With just two regular-season games left after their game vs the Thunder tonight, Utah is one and a half games back from 10th in the West. If they don’t make the postseason, breakout star Lauri Markkanen knows what he’s doing this summer.

Utah’s one-time all-star Lauri Markkenan is having his best professional season in his first year with the Jazz. He’s having career-highs across the board in points, rebounds, and assists. It’s still a toss-up whether the Jazz makes the postseason or not. No matter what happens, Markkanen knows what his offseason plans are.

He is going to fulfill mandatory service in the Finnish military. This is a requirement for all male citizens to complete by age 30. NBA betting sites have Markkanen as the favorite to win Most Improved Player of the Year at (-280).

Climbing towards the summit. ⛰️ Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson cover SLAM 243. https://t.co/yOQIXQO53s pic.twitter.com/e3jOdGGL7T — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 3, 2023

Lauri Markkanen will be fulfilling his mandatory service in Finland this offseason

The 25-year-old will either report for service on April 17 or sometime in July depending on if Utah makes it to the postseason. He is scheduled to report to a base that is located in the southern part of Helsinki. Markkanen had postponed his service in the past when he attended the University of Arizona and also had commitments to play with the Finnish national team.

He will be attending the Defense Forces Sports School where they “train reconnaissance squads for emergency and wartime conditions.” Markkanen was going to serve last offseason, but Cleveland made the play-in tournament and it conflicted with the date that he needed to report on.

Utah’s all-star SF had this to say about having to fulfill the service this summer with the Finnish military.

“Of course I’d rather be working out like I normally do [in the offseason], but I’ve heard they do a good job of combining the two. You’re able to do your job working as an athlete and your basic training at the same time.” – Lauri Markkanen

If the Jazz make the play-in tournament, Markkanen will report sometime in July. Otherwise, he’ll be packing his bags soon and will be heading home for an April 17 report date.