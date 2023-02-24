The path for Lauri Markkanen in his NBA career so far has been an interesting one. He’s grown his game each season he’s been in the league and took his game to new heights this year. Markkanen was traded in the offseason in the package deal for Donovan Mitchell and he’s settled in nicely with the Jazz. In the teams 120-119 win vs the Thunder last night, Markkanen had an epic stat-line that no Jazz player has had since the Hall of Famer, Karl Malone.

In his one season with the Chicago Bulls last year, one-time all-star Lauri Markkanen averaged (14.8) points per game in 61 games started and played. He came to Utah in the offseason and his game reached new levels and he’s now averaging a career-high (25.2) points per game.

With the win last night the Jazz are now 30-31 this season with 21 games left in the regular season. At ninth in the Western Conference, Utah Sports Betting sites have the Jazz at (+40000) to win the Finals this season.

Lauri Markkanen showed out in the Jazz OT win 🔥 43 points

10 rebounds

3 threes pic.twitter.com/xwJTAHoHJT — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2023

Lauri Markkanen says he wants to “be a finisher” for the Jazz

In 40 minutes played in Utah’s OT win vs the Thunder, Luari Markkanen scored a game-high 43 points along with 10 rebounds and three triples. He finished the game 15-28 from the field and was also a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line and Utah needed every point last night in a 120-119 win.

Markkanen is the first Utah Jazz player since Hall of Famer Karl Malone to have that kind of stat-line. That speaks to the elite level that the sixth-year pro is playing at this season. He ended up going 3-12 from deep and missed out the opportunity to possibly surpass his career-high of 49 points.

THE FINNISHER

Lauri Markkanen scored 18 of his 43 in the 4th quarter! “My mindset going into games is go make a difference and be a finisher.” pic.twitter.com/dNRUz815Cf — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 24, 2023

With 21 games left in the regular season, the Jazz want to get as many wins as they can moving forward. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference and are three-games back from fourth place. If the season ended today, Utah would be playing the Golden State Warriors in a one-game knockout as they are the ninth and tenth seeds respectively.