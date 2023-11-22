Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first NBA player to record 39,000 career points in Tuesday night’s 131-99 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The 19-time All-Star surpassed the mark early in the first quarter. “I got congratulated by my teammates and coaches, [but] I haven’t had an opportunity to really wrap my head around what that means,” James said.

“There’s been so many great players that came across this league since the beginning of time, and so many great scorers. To be able to accomplish something that’s the first of anything, I think that’s always pretty cool. It’s a wild moment, that’s for sure.”

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, LeBron James holds 12th-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker.

LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 39,000 points! pic.twitter.com/b6JeESJ6kA — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2023



James, 38, recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 25 minutes of action. The four-time MVP also shot 6-of-10 (60%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Through 14 games of the 2023-24 season, the 21-year veteran is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game. James is also shooting career bests of 58.7% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to record 39,000 career points as the league’s all-time scorer

“We should all be appreciative of what we’re witnessing. It’s only 39,000 though, not 40, so he didn’t get the game ball tonight,” said Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

Furthermore, the four-time NBA champ ranks 10th in points (360), 13th in assists (93), ninth in steals (22), seventh in player efficiency rating (26.1), sixth in box plus/minus (8.8), third in value over replacement player (1.3), and sixth in usage percentage (33.3%).

In the Lakers’ 105-104 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, James recorded a season-high 37 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in 40 minutes of action. He finished 14-of-19 (73.7%) shooting from the floor, 2-of-5 (40%) from deep, and 7-of-9 (77.8%) at the foul line.

LEBRON JAMES HAS 39,000 CAREER POINTS AND COUNTING!!! 🐐pic.twitter.com/uwFPZZER1X — TNT Sports (@tntsports) November 22, 2023



Additionally, it was the 237th time James has scored at least 35 points in a game, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant for the third most such games in NBA history.

As a matter of fact, James is the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

Per a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James has ninth-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year this season. Oddsmakers are showing better odds for Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and other stars.