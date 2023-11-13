Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to record 5,000 career turnovers in Friday’s 122-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The 19-time All-Star ended his night with 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal, one block, and four turnovers in 37 minutes of action. Now, James has a current career total of 5,003 turnovers over the course of his 21-year playing career.

Karl Malone (4,524) ranks second on the all-time list, followed by Russell Westbrook (4,473), John Stockton (4,244), Kobe Bryant (4,010), Jason Kidd (4,003), Moses Malone (3,804), and James Harden (3,744).

NBA Career Turnovers: LeBron James Tops List

Rank NBA Player Turnovers 1.) LeBron James 5,003 2.) Karl Malone 4,524 3.) Russell Westbrook 4,473 4.) John Stockton 4,244 5.) Kobe Bryant 4,010 6.) Jason Kidd 4,003 7.) Moses Malone 3,804 8.) James Harden 3,744 9.) Isiah Thomas 3,682 10.) Hakeem Olajuwon 3,667 11.) Patrick Ewing 3,537 12.) Paul Pierce 3,532 13.) Magic Johnson 3,506 14.) Reggie Theus 3,493 15.) Steve Nash 3,478 16.) Tim Duncan 3,381 17.) Charles Barkley 3,376 18.) Dwyane Wade 3,326 19.) Shaquille O’Neal 3,310 20.) Dwight Howard 3,302

Through nine starts of the 2023-24 season, James is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 block, and 4.1 turnovers per game. His turnover percentage is the highest since the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he averaged 4.2 per game.

In the Cavaliers’ 115-108 win over the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26, 2018, the four-time MVP posted 26 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and a career-high 11 turnovers.

Michael Jordan played 15 years, not in top 20

In terms of mistake-free basketball, James’ best seasons were 2008-09 with Cleveland and 2012-13 with the Miami Heat. The four-time NBA champ logged a career-low three turnovers per game in those two seasons.

It should be noted that Michael Jordan ranks 31st on the all-time list, with 2,924 turnovers. Jordan played 15 years in the NBA. Note that His Airness played in arguably the toughest era as well.

Naturally, it makes sense why James has the most turnovers among the league’s greatest players — he’s currently in his 21st season! The league’s all-time scorer turns 39 in December.

James is the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22.

However, based on how long Jordan played, it’s incredible that the Chicago Bulls legend doesn’t even crack the top 20. Kevin Durant is in his 15th season, and the Suns forward ranks 25th with 3,161 turnovers.

Jordan averaged 2.7 turnovers per game, whereas James is averaging 3.5.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James holds 14th-ranked odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Durant, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, and other stars.