LeBron James becomes sixth player to record 90/20/15 over two-game span

LeBron James became the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 90 points, 20 rebounds, and 15 assists over a two-game span, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The four-time MVP joined Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, and Luka Doncic. On James’ 38th birthday on Dec. 30, he recorded a season-high 47 points in Los Angeles’ 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James has the 19th-best odds to win MVP this season. Quite a few sportsbooks are giving Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum the highest odds to win the award.

LeBron James over his last two games: ✅ 90 PTS

✅ 21 REB

✅ 15 AST He's just the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 90p/20r/15a over a two-game span: Elgin Baylor

Wilt Chamberlain

Russell Westbrook

Joel Embiid

Luka Doncic

James More: https://t.co/JO6yWn2YH8 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 3, 2023

On Monday, LeBron James ended his outing with 43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 40 minutes of action. He finished 16-of-26 (61.5%) shooting from the field and missed all five 3-point attempts. It was his 10th double-double of the season.

Moreover, the 20-year veteran became the first player in NBA history to record 100 30-point games with three different franchises. James set this record last Friday against Atlanta on his 38th birthday.

Additionally, the 18-time All-Star became the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40 or more points in consecutive games after the age of 38. Jordan accomplished this feat twice with the Washington Wizards.

“It’s incredible,” fellow teammate Austin Reaves said of LeBron James. “To see him at his age, the stuff that he does, the way that he moves, the contact that he endures in a full game and just the way that his body has held up this whole time, it’s super impressive.

“But it’s a testament to what he does on a daily basis. He’s always the first one in the training room, the first one taking care of his body and also getting the work in as well. So, to say the least, I’m happy to be on his team.”

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to achieve this: ▪️ 100+ 30-point games with three franchises Another record under King James' belt 🙌💪#cavs #heat #lakers #nba pic.twitter.com/ujfQ9zxHSE — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) January 2, 2023

In December, the Lakers forward averaged 31.2 points over the course of 14 games. On Dec. 6, in Los Angeles’ 116-102 loss versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, James grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds in 36 minutes played.

He also logged 21 points on 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-6 (33.3%) outside the arc. LeBron James ranks 16th in points (841) this season, eighth in points per game (29), 14th in assists per game (6.6), ninth in field goals (329), and 12th in player efficiency rating (24.3).