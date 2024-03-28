Just like at the end of last year’s regular season, LeBron James needs to consider his playtime to rest and save up energy if he is to lead the Lakers‘ push during the NBA Playoffs. The only difference is, this time he’s not injured, but should emphasise being strategic with his health in case it happens.

The biggest challenge is the fact that the purple and gold have no guarantees that they’ll make it to the postseason just yet, and will also need their superstar’s guidance in order to keep chasing a better seed down the stretch. After beating the Grizzlies 136-124 this Wednesday evening, he revealed his thoughts on the matter.

“I got to be smart with it,” the veteran said after returning from a one-game absence due to a sore left ankle. “If I’m not healthy, or [anywhere] close to being healthy, then it’s not good for our ballclub anyway. It’s not good for me.”

Lakers' LeBron James to Be 'Very Strategic' with Injury Despite NBA Playoff Standings https://t.co/EgU063OvRB #sports #feedly — K Dubb (@TheReal_KDubb) March 28, 2024

Despite being the oldest player in the league, James is still putting up impressive exhibitions along the way. The 21-year veteran logged his fourth triple-double of the campaign against Memphis, with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists to his name. With this past win, the Los Angeles club extend their streak to a season-best five games and are sitting in the Western Conference’s ninth spot with nine contest yet to go.

This is why LeBron considers it necessary to avoid risking short-term objectives that could affect his playoff involvement. “I mean, I would’ve probably tried to play yesterday [in Milwaukee] if that was the case,” the 39-year-old said, as he’s only missed 10 games so far this season. During his absence, the squad has gone 6-4.

“Just be very strategic,” the star explained. “Obviously, understanding and seeing how my ankle and my foot is feeling. But just being very smart about it, obviously. We are where we are, but our health has always been the most important for our ballclub. Not just one individual. But for me looking out for myself when it comes to injury and knowing my foot and knowing my ankle and how it reacts, and how it’s been over the last couple of years, it’s just always keeping a hefty eye on it.”

Unfortunately for the L.A. club, they must also decide how to manage Anthony Davis‘ situation, as the team decided to follow the same approach as he sat out on Wednesday due to a hyperextended left knee.

Despite AD’s knee injury, the Lakers prove to have depth as Rui Hachimura excelled in his teammate’s absence

Despite playing without their All-Star big man, who rested his left knee on Wednesday, the purple and gold still clinched a win against the Grizzlies inspired by many surprising leaders. One of them was Davis’ replacement, Rui Hachimura, who hit 32 points and earned 10 rebounds last night.

“When I came here today, this morning, I got all the flashbacks from last year,” shared the Japanese star. “Playoff time. … We have good memories here, had a pretty good games in here. I think I was happy to be able to come back here — it’s been almost a year.”

Just like last campaign, the Los Angeles team hope to play their best when it really counts. One year ago, the Lakers produced one of the strongest pushes down the last regular-season stretch. One Lakers forward believes it’s about being consistent.

“I don’t think any team in the league really wants to see us besides a couple,” said Taurean Prince. “We know our capabilities. I think everybody else does, too. It’s just about us coming being consistent.”