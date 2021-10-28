LeBron James creates Halloween backyard movie theater for Zhuri

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and seventeen-time All-Star LeBron James created a backyard movie theater for his daughter, Zhuri Nova James. Of course, the movie night’s theme was Halloween, considering the holiday is this Sunday.

James moved several comfy recliner chairs, the projector and tables into his backyard for Zhuri and her friends. He also included balloons, water bottles, blankets and snacks. They all wanted to watch Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan’s The Adams Family 2. The film released into theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.

Moreover, on Instagram, Zhuri posted: “Since Halloween is coming up, my parents let me and some of my friends have a movie night in the backyard!” Zhuri’s birthday was almost a full week ago. “We streamed The Adams Family 2 movie and it was pretty funny,” she added in her post.

Five days ago, on LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted: “Happy 7th Bday to my Princess Zhuri!!!! Dadda lil mama face girl! You’re seriously one of a kind. Like you’ve been here before. Never a down, dull, stale moment when you’re around. You excite, ignite a whole room simply by yourself! ENERGY UNMATCHED! I LOVE YOU & BEYOND my ♥.”

Additionally, both family members are always active on social media. They love chatting on the Internet with their family members and friends. Here is the official link to LeBron James’ Instagram account. If readers wish to follow Zhuri on Instagram, click here. She has about 394k followers.

LeBron James and the Lakers are struggling

Furthermore, there is no doubt that the 36-year-old makes time for his family — even during basketball season. According to Basketball-Reference, the star is projected to average 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Right now, the four-time MVP is averaging 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Nevertheless, the Lakers are playing subpar right now. Not only did they finish their preseason 0-6, the team is currently 2-3 in the regular season. They lost yesterday 123-115 against the dreadful Oklahoma City Thunder. Likewise, their loss on Wednesday was the Thunder’s first win of the season. LeBron’s stats look great, but the team as a whole is performing awful on defense.