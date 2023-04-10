LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers recorded his 80th 30-point game after turning 35 years old in Sunday’s 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz, tying Karl Malone for the most in NBA history.

The 19-time All-Star logged 36 points, six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes of action. Plus, James shot 13-of-25 (52%) from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) beyond the arc against Utah.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James has his 80th 30-point game after turning 35 years old, tied with Karl Malone for the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/js2m4ZGctX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 9, 2023

Additionally, it was LeBron James’ 25th 30-point game of the season. The four-time NBA champ ended his 20th season NBA season with 18 double-doubles and two triples. Through 55 appearances and 54 starts, James has averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 boards, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game.

Furthermore, the Lakers’ regular-season finale against Utah was the first time James knocked down eight or more 3-pointers in a single game since losing 133-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 24.

Lakers superstar LeBron James records 80th 30-point game after turning 35 years old, ties Karl Malone for the most in NBA history

Heading into the Play-In Tournament, the four-time MVP has some concerns. “It’s different, because usually in the postseason, we have multiple days to prep for a team,” LeBron James said before appearing in his first Play-In game of his 20-year career.

“We literally have one day to prep. … For us, it’s good that we don’t have to travel. It’s good that we get to stay here, but we shouldn’t be comfortable. We need to stay on edge and get ready for the game.”

The top scorers of the 2010's: 1. LeBron James – 19,550

2. Kevin Durant – 19,445

3. James Harden – 18,627

4. Russell Westbrook – 17,603 Kobe Bryant in the hardest decade to score in modern NBA history – 21,550 pic.twitter.com/w7sFFStfzw — NBAinthezone™️ (@NBAinthezone) April 9, 2023

For the Play-In Tournament, the Lakers clinched the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference and will host the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. This will be D’Angelo Russell’s second matchup versus the Wolves since his trade at the deadline.

Minnesota is 5-2 in its last seven meetings against the Lakers. Not to mention, the Wolves are 5-1 ATS in their past six road games. However, the Lakers are also 5-1 in their previous six contests played at home. Sportsbooks show L.A. as a 6.5-point favorite. With Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy, the Lakers should win.

NBA Betting Content You May Like