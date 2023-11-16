Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (108) passed Jason Kidd (107) for the fifth-most triple-doubles in NBA history in Wednesday night’s 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The 19-time All-Star now trails Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), and Nikola Jokic (109).

James also became the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double behind Karl Malone. At 38 years and 320 days old, James amassed 28 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and one block in 36 minutes of action. The four-time MVP shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

At 40 years and 127 days old, Malone set the all-time record for the oldest player to record a triple-double in the Lakers’ 103-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 28, 2003.

Furthermore, Kings coach Mike Brown praised his former Cavaliers player after the win.

“I don’t know if you can put a timetable on when he’s going to be done,” said Brown, who coached James for five seasons in Cleveland. “I think there’s only one person that can, and that’s him.

“Well, maybe two, because his wife might be able to do something about that. He’s absolutely amazing to do what he does at his age. It’s phenomenal. I’m amazed every time we go against him.”

LeBron James becomes the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double behind Karl Malone

The Lakers outscored Sacramento 30-21 in the fourth quarter. However, Los Angeles also allowed 38 points in the opening quarter. The Lakers’ largest deficit was by 26 points.

“Whenever we get stops [and] we take care of the ball, we’re usually fine,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I know the amount of scoring that we have on our team, particularly those five guys that finished for us.

“You’ve got to give them a chance to see what we can do. Maybe some turnovers, missed shots on their part, you can dig into the lead and make it a game, and I thought we did that.”

Through 11 starts of the 2023-24 season, James is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 33.9 minutes per game. Plus, the 21-year veteran is shooting 57% from the field and 37.3% beyond the arc.

