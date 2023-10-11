Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is always ready to defend his 19-year-old son, Bronny, from social media critics about the USC freshman’s athleticism. An X user posted, “Too (sic) say Bronny just as athletic or if not more than Bron was at his age isn’t wild! He’s doing this at 6’2″ not 6’8″ 🤷🏾‍♂️.”

The four-time MVP replied, “Exactly!!!” James let it be known that a lot of NBA fans have no idea how to evaluate players or assess an athlete’s potential. “He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about.”

In 2003, the four-time NBA champ was drafted out of high school by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the age of 18. James made 79 starts with Cleveland during his rookie 2003-04 season, averaging 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Exactly!!! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about https://t.co/DO0AyW8b4k — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 10, 2023

Note that Bronny is older today than LeBron James was when he first made his NBA debut. Bronny celebrated his 19th birthday on Oct. 6. LeBron was 18 years and 303 days old when he made his NBA debut for the Cavaliers in a regular-season game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, 2003.

James was 18 years and 178 days old when the Cavaliers selected him first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. As for Bronny, in his high school freshman 2019-20 season with Sierra Canyon School, he averaged 4.1 points per game.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Bronny scored a season-high 17 points against Viewpoint School. During his junior year, Bronny averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 29 appearances. As a senior, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Furthermore, Bronny suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in July during a basketball practice at USC’s Galen Center. In August, the James family announced that doctors had diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect.

In May, the guard committed to USC after receiving other offers from Memphis and Ohio State. James was interested in Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Oregon. However, the McDonald’s All-American did not receive offers from the five said schools.

Happy 19th birthday to Bronny James! 🎉 LeBron announced that he’s dedicating his 2023-24 NBA season to Bronny after he suffered cardiac arrest on the court at USC in July. Bronny, who is now recovering after undergoing surgery after the incident, is progressing to return to… pic.twitter.com/A0A83BpVoz — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) October 6, 2023



Although James missed his first USC practice in September as he continues to recover from the cardiac arrest, Trojans coach Andy Enfield said the star freshman is doing great.

“Bronny’s doing very well,” Enfield told ESPN. “But we just can’t comment on anything medically. He’s going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we’re really excited for him.

“He’s around when he can be. And he’s getting caught up [with] some schoolwork and doing very well. His grades are excellent right now, and he’s being the true student-athlete.”

As Bronny prepares for his first college season, LeBron James is about to begin his 21st NBA season.

