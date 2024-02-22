Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been downgraded to out for Thursday night’s road game against the Golden State Warriors as he continues managing a left ankle injury, the Lakers announced Wednesday.

James said at Sunday’s All-Star Game he would use the break to receive further treatment on peroneal tendinopathy. The four-time MVP hinted that he could miss the Warriors game.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold 11th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

James has missed one game of back-to-back sets three times this season to manage the ankle. The 21-year veteran played only a half of Sunday’s All-Star Game to ease the workload on the ankle.

A source close to the 39-year-old mentioned that James is not expected to miss extended time. Los Angeles is confident that “the treatment will enable him to finish the season stronger,” per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

James had 36 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and 12 assists in a double-overtime matchup with the Warriors in San Francisco last month. It was his third triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry recorded 46 points as well.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (sore left ankle) could return Friday against San Antonio Spurs

The Lakers and Warriors come out of the All-Star break tied in the loss column with three regular-season meetings left on the schedule. Los Angeles is 6-4 against Pacific Division opponents.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State holds a 74% chance of defeating the Lakers squad without James. NBA sportsbooks show Los Angeles as a 6-point underdog at Chase Center.

Through 49 games (all starts) this season, James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.9 minutes per game while shooting 52% from the floor, 39.5% from 3-point range, and 74.1% at the foul line.

LeBron James career points by stop:

(Including playoffs) 17,332 — 1st Stint Cavs

10,257 — Miami

10,360 — 2nd Stint Cavs

9,942 — Lakers The most consistent athlete in sports history. pic.twitter.com/m1JRSjLGcT — BronMuse (@BronMuse) February 21, 2024



The 20-time All-Star scored a season-high 40 points at Oklahoma City on Dec. 23.

Furthermore, James needs only 132 points to become the first NBA player to reach 40,000 career points. Despite his minor injury, he is still slated to achieve the milestone on Monday, March 4 against Oklahoma City.

This projection is based on Bron averaging at least 25 points per game. Of course, he also became the NBA’s all-time scorer last year during a 133-130 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 7, 2023.

James has 39,868 career points as the NBA’s all-time scorer.

Golden State hosts the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.