Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recorded 18 points and five assists in Monday night’s 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and the 44-point defeat was his worst loss by point margin of his 21-year NBA career.

James, 38, and the Miami Heat got crushed by 36 points in Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. The Indiana Pacers also defeated the four-time MVP and the Lakers by 42 in 2019.

It was the Lakers’ worst loss to the Sixers in 290 games in the series. Plus, this game was Philadelphia’s seventh straight win over L.A. It was also the first time this season James was held without a rebound.

“What needs to change in order for that to not happen again? A lot,” James said.

The 76ers hit 22 3-pointers to just seven for the Lakers. Philadelphia ended the first half with 13 3-pointers, a season high for a half, on 26 shots. Philly shot 47-of-93 (50.5%) from the floor in its blowout win as well.

Meanwhile, L.A. missed seven of its 10 3-point attempts in the half. For the game, the Western Conference contender shot 7-of-28 (25%) beyond the arc. The Lakers also finished 39-of-83 (47%) shooting from the field.

“We got killed on the 3-point line,” James added. “They made shots. Give them credit.”

Although 76ers star Joel Embiid sat out the entire fourth quarter, Philadelphia still outscored them 40-14. Embiid logged his sixth career triple-double, amassing 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

“That’s my favorite team,” Embiid said, recalling his earlier days as a Kobe Bryant fan. “Any time I play against them, you want to get the win. But I do it every night anyways against every other team.”

While the Lakers outscored Philly 58-38 in the paint, they still trailed by as many as 46 points.

“Your competitive spirit has to be at a high level,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “It almost has to be bulletproof to a certain degree. You have to meet force with force. They outhustled us.”

