LeBron’s Son, Bryce James Transfer from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame Increases NIL Value

WATCH LeBron James Draws Plays for Bryce James Team at Nike EYBL Peach Jam

In another chapter of high school basketball’s ongoing saga, Bryce James, the youngest progeny of NBA luminary LeBron James, has decided to pack his bags yet again. After an anticipated move from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, he’s now eyeing Sherman Oaks’ Notre Dame for his junior year. This move is set to increase Bryce’s NIL value, now estimated to be at a whopping $1.2 million.

Bryce James’ $1.2 Million NIL Valuation Tops High School Charts

This 6’4″ shooting guard has already cemented his reputation as a four-star 2025 recruit. Prestigious platforms like ESPN, Rivals, and On3 regard him as the No. 80 recruit in the class. Yet, it’s more than just athletic prowess guiding Bryce’s decisions.

The financial prospects look promising for the young talent. His name now carries a staggering On3 NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation of $1.2 million. This lofty sum ranks him first among all high school sports stars. The college basketball star with the highest NIL valuation? None other than his elder sibling, Bronny, boasting an impressive $6.4 million.

Bronny’s recent health scare during a USC practice certainly shook fans, but he remains the highest-valued athlete among college student-athletes. Meanwhile, Bryce isn’t far behind. This teenager’s impressive valuation, placing him 13th among college and high school athletes, is partly attributed to the James family legacy.

Klutch Sports Group, a leading agency, secured Bryce for future NIL deals. While partnerships are yet to manifest, the move to Notre Dame may be a game-changer.

Notre Dame a Strategic Choice for Bryce James

Notre Dame isn’t a random choice. This program has nurtured top recruits like Caleb Foster (Duke) and Dusty Stromer (Gonzaga), both set to make waves in elite colleges. Bryce’s entrance to this basketball citadel will be alongside Mercy Miller, the son of entertainment mogul Percy “Master P” Miller.

The synergy doesn’t end there. Bryce’s camaraderie with Notre Dame guard Angelino Mark further solidifies the decision.

A buzz recently surrounded Campbell Hall, with reports of the James family’s financial contribution towards its athletic facility. Speculation rose when Bryce was spotted practicing with the team earlier this summer. But the abrupt change to Notre Dame was, for some, unforeseen.

Yet, the rationale is clear. Notre Dame’s recent CIF State Division 1 title and the presence of influential peers promise Bryce an environment to thrive. Furthermore, with USC only 40 minutes from Sherman Oaks, Bronny and Bryce can maintain their close-knit brotherly bond.

