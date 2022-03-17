Longwood vs Tennessee – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Longwood Lancers on Thursday at 2:45 EST. This game will be held at the Gainbridge Field House as Tennessee will be coming in as a number three seed and Longwood will be coming in as a number 14 seed. Tennessee finished third in the SEC regular season and was able to win the SEC tournament over Texas A&M. Longwood on the other hand finished 26-6 and a 15-1 in the Big South before winning their conference tournament against Winthrop

Tennessee vs Longwood – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Tennessee vs Longwood

📊 Record: Tennessee(26-7), Longwood(26-6)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 2:45 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: ABC

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Field House

🎲 Odds: Tennessee(-18.5), Longwood(+18.5)

Tennessee vs Longwood Odds

The Longwood Lancers and the Tennessee Volunteers will meet at the Gainbridge Field House on Thursday. March Madness is always a crazy time, but Tennessee should be able to take care of business in this one.

Below, you can find March Madness odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Tennessee vs Longwood Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Tennessee vs Longwood Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Tennessee Playing Their Best Basketball Down The Stretch

The Tennessee Volunteers have been playing good basketball all season but we can definitely make the argument that they have played their best as of late. They were able to win the SEC tournament and they did so by beating some very high-level teams including the University of Kentucky.

Tennessee was able to beat the Texas A&M Aggies in the conference championship as Santiago Vescovi led the way with 17 points.

The Volunteers have given up the 24th least amount of points this season as they are only giving up 62.8 points per game.

Longwood Will Compete

We have seen some crazy upsets throughout March Madness, and Longwood could be a team that does add to this list. They do play in the Big South Conference, and although that isn’t as good as the SEC, it is still a decent mid-major conference. They were able to take care of business all season in the Big South as they finished 15-1 in the conference.

Longwood continued that dominance in the Big South tournament as they ended up beating Winthrop in the tournament finals by 21 points.

The question about Longwood is if their defense is going to be able to do enough to get stops against a high-powered offense. They played Iowa and Georgetown at the beginning of the year and Iowa put up 106 points. Georgetown was also able to score 91 against them. If they’re going to want to beat this Tennessee team, they’re going to have to defend at a much higher level.

March Madness Betting Trends — Tennessee vs Longwood

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Tennessee Trends

13 games have gone OVER and 19 have gone UNDER this season.

20-13 ATS this season.

Longwood Trends

15 games have gone OVER and 13 have gone UNDER this season.

19-9 ATS this season.

Best March Madness Picks — Tennessee vs Longwood

For this one, I think I’m going to go with Longwood to cover the spread. The reason I say this is just because a nearly 20 point spread in the March Madness Tournament is very hard to cover.

Longwood has given up a lot of points to some of the better offenses in the country, but I don’t think that they are going to give up over 95 in this one. I think Tennessee is definitely going to win this one outright, but Longwood is going to cover that 18.5 point spread.

