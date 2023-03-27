As LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese is on the rise, rumours are starting to fly around her personal life, and finally she’s decided to set the record straight about gossip that she’s dating artist NBA Youngboy.

The six-foot-three athlete finally addressed the subject on her Twitter account stating that she isn’t in a sentimental relationship with the rapper. “I’m not this man GF. Please stop,” she wrote, as you can see in the post below.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese addresses rumors she’s dating rapper NBA Youngboy: “I’m not this man GF. Please stop” pic.twitter.com/6537ywwlTT — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 24, 2023

Only hours after she demanded the gossip to cease, her own teammates began to troll her about the situation. Freshman star Flau’jae Johnson was the first to bug her about the romantic rumours.

“You know I’m jamming to that Youngboy,” Johnson said after retweeting a clip that showed the Tigers walking into the locker room and listening to one of the rapper’s songs during the NCAA Tournament.

Immediately Reese answered with crying-laughing emojis and writing “Wow @Flaujae. I got sum for you since you wanna play.”

As for the young rapper, he hasn’t spoken about the rumors yet and has maintained his stance just as an observant of the circus built around him and the sophomore athlete.

When did the rumours start? Well, both Reese and NBA Youngboy recently participated in an Instagram Live together, that stirred up all the speculation around them.

The “NBA” in his artist name stands for “Never Broke Again” and his real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

The 20-year-old athlete is considered a top-five player in the United States. After two seasons in Maryland, Reese took her talents to LSU in the offseason, and is now breaking records as she goes.

Reese sent message to Miami’s Cavinder twins and rapper Lil’ Wayne is in the middle of it

Reese is currently breaking records for the most double-doubles in her division’s history, as she’s also averaging 23.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per match. Last week she recorded two double-doubles during both the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight stages of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, taking LSU for the first time in year’s to March Madness’ Final Four.

However, besides playing basketball, these young athletes are also spending time chatting with celebrities and getting the recognition they deserve. Last week, Miami’s Cavinder twins tweeted a photo FaceTiming with Lil Wayne after the Hurricanes beat Villanova.

But days later, the rapper gave Reese a shoutout on Twitter on Friday night, as he’s also supporting LSU.

“I’m on him because he’s from New Orleans and he called them before he called us,” Reese said this weekend before the Elite Eight clash against the Hurricanes. “So luckily he did tweet it out last night. Hopefully he comes to the game.”

After she scored 13 points and won 18 rebounds against Miami this Sunday, she took it to social media to shove it in the Cavinder twin’s faces.

I SAID WHAT I SAID. https://t.co/8qOOCdoNuc — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 27, 2023

As her team beat the Miami Hurricanes this past Sunday, she also thanked her coach for their success. “We worked so hard, and we did everything that coach Mulkey said,” Angel Reese said, as they are headed to Dallas to the semifinals. “And now look at us!”

Now the Tigers enter March Madness’ Final Four, and will face the winner between No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State to be played tonight March 27 at 9:00pm (ET).