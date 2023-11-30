The Orlando Magic extended their winning streak to eight games in Wednesday night’s 139-120 win over the Washington Wizards, tying their franchise record set in 1994 for most consecutive wins.

The Magic won six straight (Mar. 14-26) in the 2018-19 season. Orlando also won five consecutive games (Nov. 25-Dec. 3) in 2015-16. However, the club tied its franchise record with nine straight (Dec. 23-Jan. 8) in 2010-11.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic hold 22nd-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic are currently one win shy of tying a franchise record for most wins in a row 🪄 Check out the best plays from Orlando’s 8-game winning streak 👀 pic.twitter.com/0oPl0kLea0 — NBA (@NBA) November 30, 2023



“I’m going to stick with one game at a time,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’ve got Washington again on Friday, so we’ve got to prepare for it the right way.”

Washington is 2-15 in its last 17 road games. Though, the Wizards are 4-2 in their past six matchups with the Magic. Note that Orlando is 6-1 in its previous seven contests played on a Friday.

Orlando Magic tied their franchise record only twice this century, Doc Rivers matched it in 2001

“You start analyzing the schedule and things like that, you start to lose,” Jalen Suggs said. “Attention to detail, I think that’s one thing that’s made this run, and this start of the season, so special for us. We’re so locked in in any situation.”

Cole Anthony amassed 25 points as a reserve in Wednesday’s victory. It was Anthony’s sixth straight game of 15 or more points, all off the bench. In those six games, he has averaged 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Furthermore, Orlando won eight straight (Feb. 28-Mar. 13) in 2009-10 as well. Plus, Orlando recorded two separate seven-game win streaks (Dec. 13-27, Jan. 6-17) in 2008-09.

In 2005-06, the Magic won eight consecutive contests (Mar. 31-Apr. 15).

The Magic have won 8 straight games, the longest active win streak in the NBA and their longest win streak since 2010. It is the sixth time they have won 8 games or more in a row in team history. — Cody Taylor (@CodyTaylorNBA) November 30, 2023



Under then-head coach Doc Rivers, the Magic won nine straight (Jan. 30-Feb. 18) in 2000-01, including a 123-117 double-overtime victory over Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 2.

This win streak might not seem like a big deal to a casual NBA fan, but this record means a lot to the Magic faithful. Orlando has missed the playoffs in nine of its last 11 seasons.

The Magic have not advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2010, the same year Dwight Howard won Defensive Player of the Year. Of course, they went on to lose in six games to the Boston Celtics.

More importantly, the Magic have never won an NBA championship. Orlando was swept by the Houston Rockets in the 1995 NBA Finals, and the team lost in five games of the 2009 Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers.