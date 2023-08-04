NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is living life to the fullest, driving his jet ski on the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece during his annual summer yacht vacation. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers legend posted a video to Twitter, sporting a life jacket and ripping around on a black and white jet ski.

Johnson is vacationing with his wife, Cookie. “I got my jet ski on for a few hours this morning in Myrtos Bay on Kefalonia Island, Greece,” Johnson wrote. “There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece.”

I got my jet ski on for a few hours this morning in Myrtos Bay on Kefalonia Island, Greece. There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece. pic.twitter.com/YUeMhGUhE0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2023

The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht! We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YRW0ieNqMP — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2023



After riding around on the jet skis, the Michigan native dressed up as a Greek god. “The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht! We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece,” he wrote on Twitter.

Days before, the 12-time All-Star surprised his wife and her friends with a photoshoot. “Today I surprised my beautiful wife Cookie and her girlfriends Gina, Lita and Tamiko with a photoshoot with the famous Flying Dresses Santorini! My wife Cookie looks absolutely STUNNING in her gold flying dress!” he posted to Twitter.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson had the time of his life driving his jet skis around on the Ionian Sea during his summer vacation in Greece

On Monday, the couple visited Mykonos, Greece. They made a stop at Nammos Village, where they had an amazing experience at the daytime beach party and later took photos of an awesome Nike sculpture.

The five-time NBA champ also had a delicious dinner with Cookie at Beefbar at Hotel Andronis Arcadia, the first Beefbar to ever open in Santorini. “Overlooking the crystal waters of Aegean, allow us to welcome you on board the most fascinating epicurean journey of this summer!” the Monacan steakhouse chain posted to its site.

Other Beefbar locations in Greece include Athlens and Mykonos. Monoco currently has two locations, with two more scheduled to open in 2024. The restaurant is also available in Bahrain, Brazil, Cyprus, France, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, U.K., and USA.

Santorini is absolutely beautiful! We had a great day and enjoyed an incredible dinner at Beefbar at Hotel Andronis Arcadia, one of the top steakhouses in the world! pic.twitter.com/9uRo2ICJ9U — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 1, 2023

Cookie and I had a full day in Mykonos, Greece! We made a stop at Nammos Village where they had the most amazing daytime beach party that was completely packed. The restaurant was sold out and we saw a really cool Nike sculpture! If you are ever go to Mykonos, you need to stop at… pic.twitter.com/WvwBIuXm9F — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2023



Furthermore, Riccardo Giraudi opened the first Beefbar in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, in 2005. Executive chef Thierry Paludetto worked together with Giraudi to craft the tasty menu.

In July, Magic Johnson became an official part-owner of the Washington Commanders. The NBA legend became part of the ownership group led by Josh Harris that purchased the NFL franchise for $6.5 billion.

Additionally, Johnson is part of a group of investors that purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014, and the Los Angeles F.C. in 2017.

NBA Betting Content You May Like